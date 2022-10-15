DeSean Jackson says he is not retired, would prioritize return to Eagles

DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in an NFL game yet this season, but he says he doesn’t want his career to be over, and would like it to continue where it all began.

Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast this week, the deep-threat wide receiver said he is not retired, and would like to join the Eagles and provide another target for MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

“I'm going to put Philly first," Jackson said. “I'm not officially retired. I'm ready to get back to it.”

The 35-year-old also mentioned the Packers as a potential landing spot, noting collegiate ties to Aaron Rodgers, and the Ravens because of the dynamic playmaking ability of Lamar Jackson. But Jackson spent the first six years of his NFL career in Philadelphia, earning three Pro Bowl selections along the way, and returned for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He played in 16 games last season between the Rams and Raiders, and logged 454 receiving yards with two touchdowns.