CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Antonio Dennard, former NFL defensive back, dies at 32 in Pennsylvania shooting
Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ. According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Season-high eight stops in win
Recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Moreau played every single defensive snap for the first time during the campaign and recorded a season-high eight tackles, finishing second on the team behind Xavier McKinney. Through his first five appearances with the Giants, the veteran cornerback has totaled 18 tackles and three pass defenses across 206 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Limited role in loss
Pacheco rushed two times for nine yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills. Pacheco was ineffective on limited touches in a game where the Chiefs struggled to get anything going on the ground. Though the rookie running back has shown flashes of talent when involved, he remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Kansas City's backfield rotation. Pacheco will likely find himself in an uphill battle for touches when the Chiefs visit the 49ers in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Expected to practice
Head coach Dan Campbell said that Swift (shoulder) is expected to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Per Campbell, the running back -- who last suited up Week 3 -- is "a little bit better" following the Lions' Week 6 bye. Swift's status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys presumably hinges on how well his shoulder responds to the work he's expected to log at practice as the week progresses.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing
Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he had snap shares of 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field on a full-time basis, Barton is a stud -- he posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS
Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
CBS Sports
Josh Babicz: Done with Panthers
The Panthers cut Babicz from their practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Babicz, a rookie tight end out of North Dakota State, spent time with Carolina's practice squad over the first few weeks of the NFL season but was subsequently cut Tuesday. The 240-pounder will now look elsewhere to make his professional debut.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses field goal in loss
Tucker went 2-for-3 on field goals and added two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Tucker was off the mark on a 50-yarder for the first time all season as the attempt clanged off the upright. He converted all of his other attempts, however, and is now 11-for-12 on field goals and 17-for-18 on extra points this season. Tucker and the Ravens return home to face the Browns on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: NO mulled putting WR on IR
New Orleans considered putting Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, on injured reserve, but it opted not to in the event he was ahead of schedule, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Per Terrell, Thomas' initial prognosis suggested a four-week return timeline, but the Saints didn't...
