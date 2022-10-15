ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VC Star | Ventura County Star

County probation chief to retire after more than 10 years as leader

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbdsT_0iaTePB300

The chief of Ventura County's Probation Agency is retiring after more than a decade leading the unit.

Mark Varela will retire on Jan. 28. Varela, who turns 57 this month, has been the county's probation chief since March 2010 and has worked for the county for 34 years.

“We sincerely appreciate Chief Varela’s decades-long service to Ventura County,” County Executive Officer Sevet Johnson said in a statement. “Thanks to his leadership and vision, our Probation Agency is stronger and more well positioned than ever before to continue on a path of leading systemic change in rehabilitation and criminal justice. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

The agency employs more than 400 people and has an annual operating budget of nearly $78 million.

Varela is the first Latino to serve in the role and the ninth probation chief in the agency's 113-year history. His annual base salary is $230,342, with an added monthly car allowance of $575, according to the county.

Varela said in a statement he leaves behind staff "who are committed to our mission and fiercely dedicated to serving our community ... I look forward to seeing the positive impact the Probation Agency will continue to make in our neighborhoods and communities.”

He plans to travel, spend time with family and remain active in community affairs.

During his tenure, Varela led the agency through state and local changes in the criminal justice system. Highlights include new rehabilitative programs for youth in the county's juvenile facilities, development of various evening reporting centers for youth and resource centers for adults, expansion of jail and alternative detention programs and partnerships with service and treatment providers, county officials said.

Matt LaVere, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement the agency has made transformative changes with effective programs for rehabilitation and prevention with Varela at the helm.

“Among many community programs and approaches implemented under his leadership, Mark was instrumental in construction oversight and transition to the county’s juvenile justice center," Lavere said.

The Board of Supervisors and Superior Court will have four months to appoint a successor. Recruitment for the position is expected to open in coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Two political veterans square off for Ventura County's Second District Supervisorial seat

The final countdown is on for November’s election. Vote-by-mail ballots are already in the hands of tens of thousands of voters on the Central and South Coasts. One of the races KCLU News is following is one which pits a longtime city council member against a former state assemblyman for an open seat on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors. For the first time in two decades, Ventura County’s Second Supervisorial District is going to be represented by someone new. Supervisor Linda Parks served five terms, but can’t run again because of term limits.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills man sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 related fraud

LOS ANGELES – The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million settlement for billing issues

Santa Barbara County administrators agreed to settle a Department of Justice complaint over improper billing regarding low-income mental health patients, amounting to $28 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release. In its complaint, the Department of Justice accuses Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness administrative staff of pushing...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Calabasas pharmacist convicted of Medi-Cal fraud

CALABASAS, Calif - A pharmacist from Calabasas faces sentencing in February for her role in a health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two drug stores. Irina Sadovsky, 53, the former owner and pharmacist-in-charge of two Van Nuys pharmacies, was convicted Friday in downtown Los Angeles of conspiracy...
CALABASAS, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy