Branson, MO

Kansas Man Arrested in Brutal 1992 Cold Case Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape Involving Two Women Hiking in the Ozarks

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sweet Peaches ?
2d ago

Just so glad that justice was finally served..No matter how long it took.

fourstateshomepage.com

Lamar man/Honkies member sentenced to 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine. Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
The Associated Press

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
LEBANON, MO
Law & Crime

Grieving Father Sues Democratic Lawmaker Behind the Wheel in Crash that Left 5-Year-Old Daughter Dead

The father of a 5-year-old who was killed in a multi-car crash involving a Wisconsin state senator has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Democratic leader and others. Pennsylvania man Brandon Fink, the father of 5-year-old Khaleesi Fink, filed the civil case on Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. One of the several named defendants is driver Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Mason). Bewley represents a state senate district that covers the northwestern section of Wisconsin along Lake Superior. Bewley is also the senate minority leader.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large

He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
GATESVILLE, TX
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Baxter Co. man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home to see his dog, fighting her relatives

A Baxter County man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home, fighting her brother and father and causing damage to the residence. 48-year-old Jayson Lee Cotter was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of residential burglary and misdemeanor counts of third degree battery and criminal mischief after an altercation occurred Oct. 12.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
