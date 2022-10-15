Kansas Man Arrested in Brutal 1992 Cold Case Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape Involving Two Women Hiking in the Ozarks

Read full article on original website
Sweet Peaches ?
2d ago
Just so glad that justice was finally served..No matter how long it took.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar man/Honkies member sentenced to 20 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine. Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
Man pleads guilty to killing family because they 'wouldn't leave'
Minutes before his trial was set to begin, Huy pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for having felony convictions and possessing a gun
A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Monday for illegally owning a gun.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of iIllegal firearms
A man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Roderick E. Hebert, 54, Springfield, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hebert was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. On...
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for illegal firearms, meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Greene County man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, October 17, for possessing meth to distribute, and illegally possessing five firearms along with several high-capacity magazines. In January 2021, law enforcement searched the home of James Dixon, 49, after they had received a tip that Dixon was distributing up to one-quarter […]
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk
After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother's body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
Grieving Father Sues Democratic Lawmaker Behind the Wheel in Crash that Left 5-Year-Old Daughter Dead
The father of a 5-year-old who was killed in a multi-car crash involving a Wisconsin state senator has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Democratic leader and others. Pennsylvania man Brandon Fink, the father of 5-year-old Khaleesi Fink, filed the civil case on Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. One of the several named defendants is driver Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Mason). Bewley represents a state senate district that covers the northwestern section of Wisconsin along Lake Superior. Bewley is also the senate minority leader.
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large
He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
Click2Houston.com
‘Used Car King of New York’ pleads guilty in nationwide scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent Texas vehicle tags, DA says
HOUSTON – A 51-year-old man who advertised himself as the “Used Car King of New York” has admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Octavian Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buy and sell thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
Juvenile arrested in murder case of 19-year-old Laplace woman
A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in the case of the shooting death of 19-year-old Yasmine Halum, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home to see his dog, fighting her relatives
A Baxter County man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home, fighting her brother and father and causing damage to the residence. 48-year-old Jayson Lee Cotter was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of residential burglary and misdemeanor counts of third degree battery and criminal mischief after an altercation occurred Oct. 12.
Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 8