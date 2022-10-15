Megan Thee Stallion says she’s ‘gotta take a break’ following home burglary

Megan Thee Stallion needs “a break.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper made the revelation via Twitter on Friday after news broke that her Los Angeles home had been robbed while she was in New York prepping for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties.

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾,” she wrote, later adding, “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

The 27-year-old performer’s LA home was broken into Thursday evening, with the thieves taking off with a pricey haul.

According to TMZ , two men wearing hoodies and gloves smashed a glass door at the back of the rapper’s home. From there, they made their way to Megan’s bedroom.

Sources revealed that the crooks left the residence with $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics and jewelry.

Police have not made an arrest but they do have video footage of the incident.

Megan has been in New York for the last several days rehearsing for her double duties on this weekend’s “SNL,” in which she will be hosting and performing as the musical guest.

Aside from “SNL,” it’s been quite a busy few months for the “WAP” rapper.

She released an album, “Traumazine,” over the summer that featured collaborations with Dua Lipa, Future, Jhené Aiko, Pooh Shiesty and Rico Nasty.

Megan also graced the cover of Rolling Stone, headlined music festivals, started a mental health resource website and even appeared as a fictionalized version of herself on “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” A video released by the Marvel show that saw her twerking with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) went viral.

She also had to deal with the legal aftermath of accusing Tory Lanez of allegedly shooting her in 2020 . The “Thot S–t” hitmaker suffered several gunshot wounds to her feet in June 2021 and claimed it was fellow rapper Lanez , 30, who fired the shots.

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper hinted at her mental health struggles earlier this year in a Rolling Stone interview.

“I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry,” she said. “I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”