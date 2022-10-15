Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
click orlando
‘First step toward justice:’ Family reacts to arrests after teen fatally shot in Mims
MIMS, Fla. – The Mims teenagers facing murder charges in the shooting death of 16-year-old Da’Mari Wilson, identified by his family, faced a Brevard County judge Tuesday. The Wilson family shared Da’Mari’s picture, telling News 6 in a statement, “He was taken from us before he ever had an opportunity to truly grow into the man he was meant to be.”
Police release body cam video: Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Guzman was hired in...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
click orlando
2 teens arrested in connection with 16-year-old’s shooting death in Mims, sheriff’s office says
MIMS, Fla. – Deputies made a second arrest Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mims one week ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest of 19-year-old Exzaviar David came after a search party, comprised of deputies, K9s and a helicopter, scoured the east Mims neighborhood, where on Oct. 10 investigators said a hail of gunfire critically wounded a teen, who later died of his injuries.
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
Argument over disciplining a child led to murder-suicide in Deltona, sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County sheriff said a fight over disciplining a child, led to a murder-suicide in Volusia County. Investigators said a man stabbed his wife and then himself Monday night at a home on Gramercy Drive in Deltona. Investigators said three children were in the home...
Victim drove Amazon truck to flee scene after being shot, witnesses say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting victim used an Amazon truck to get away from the scene Tuesday evening, according to witnesses. The man was shot in Cocoa, and now Brevard County deputies are searching a neighborhood off Clearlake Road. The shooting victim made it to a nearby 7-Eleven....
click orlando
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 children unharmed, Volusia deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in Deltona Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing at 2742 Gramercy Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been killed and a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
cw34.com
Beached on the Treasure Coast: 50 packages of cocaine, each valued at $34,000
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspicious cargo that washed ashore in Vero Beach earlier this month has been identified as cocaine. Police report Homeland Security picked up 50 individually wrapped packages of the drug for further investigation and destruction, and were told each package was valued at $34,000.
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death during argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining their child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said.
WESH
Police: 87-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 2, Melbourne police responded to a deadly crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. A motorcycle driving east on Sarno Road struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian, identified as Gerda DiFeo, 87, was...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Recover Stolen U-Haul From Street Cameras
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen U-Haul truck using a license plate reader technology near Sebastian, Florida. The U-Haul was occupied by three passengers, identified as Joseph Strauss, 58, of Fort. Lauderdale, Shaina Brown, 47, of Vero Beach, and Sean Brown, 46, of Clearmont. According to...
Officials: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Volusia County, Florida, officials say. Three children were also found inside the house. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call just before...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: BCSO Haunted Jail Trail Returns October 21-22, 28-29 Get Your Tickets Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – This year’s Haunted Jail Trail will be even more frightening than last year’s and it’s all for a great cause to help benefit first responders in Brevard County during a time of need. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity is a not-for-profit...
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
veronews.com
Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest
VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
