Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
CASSELBERRY, FL
click orlando

‘First step toward justice:’ Family reacts to arrests after teen fatally shot in Mims

MIMS, Fla. – The Mims teenagers facing murder charges in the shooting death of 16-year-old Da’Mari Wilson, identified by his family, faced a Brevard County judge Tuesday. The Wilson family shared Da’Mari’s picture, telling News 6 in a statement, “He was taken from us before he ever had an opportunity to truly grow into the man he was meant to be.”
MIMS, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
click orlando

2 teens arrested in connection with 16-year-old’s shooting death in Mims, sheriff’s office says

MIMS, Fla. – Deputies made a second arrest Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mims one week ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest of 19-year-old Exzaviar David came after a search party, comprised of deputies, K9s and a helicopter, scoured the east Mims neighborhood, where on Oct. 10 investigators said a hail of gunfire critically wounded a teen, who later died of his injuries.
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 children unharmed, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in Deltona Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing at 2742 Gramercy Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been killed and a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
veronews.com

Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest

VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
VERO BEACH, FL

