MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.

MIMS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO