ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Protestors gather at Oneida Square, call for better, more accessible housing for homeless

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiVMM_0iaTcv9l00

Protestors gathered Saturday morning at Oneida Square in Utica to call on local officials to better house its homeless residents.

The event was organized by individuals from different organizations — such as the nearby Cornerstone Community Church — to show solidarity with the homeless, call on elected officials to house them and raise awareness for volunteers, organizers and protestors.

While there are homeless shelters in the Utica area, organizer Elyssa Bolt said, they often suffer from not enough beds and rules or policies that can become barriers for some, such as curfews or sobriety checks.

"Often couples are forced to split up, or parents are forced to relinquish their kids into the foster system," Bolt said.

Another organizer of Saturday's event, Ace Morreale, also noted shelters may not even be accessible for those with certain disabilities, recalling a time a disabled person was not able to enter a shelter that lacked a handicap-accessible entrance.

"Low barrier, harm reduction shelters are the best program right now, but we don't have any in the city," said Mike Ballman, a pastor at Cornerstone Community Church.

Local issues:Mohawk Valley Water Authority looks to increase water rate

Jobs and development:Oneida County facing worker shortage. What to know

Ballman said when the church's Morrow Warming Center operated as an overnight shelter, it served over 400 individuals. It currently does not have funding for overnight stays but provides services such as clothing and showers, he said.

Bolt, who was previously homeless, also wants people to be aware of how easily someone can become homeless, whether it's by job loss, eviction or another event.

"It can happen to anybody," she said. "All it takes is one stroke of bad luck."

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 14

NY Patriot
3d ago

Many people are homeless because they want to be. There are plenty of social service programs to help if people want them.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Oneida County Executive proposes $493 million budget, focusing on worker shortages

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is proposing a $493 million dollar budget for 2023. It includes no tax levy increase, and major investments in areas of mental health and suicide prevention for veterans, and the Oneida County Opioid Task Force. It also reflects one of the biggest problems many county governments are facing right now: a shortage of workers.
WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Residents speak out on Minoa Farms proposal

VILLAGE OF MINOA – The Village of Minoa held a public informational session at its Oct. 17 meeting to address a proposal for new additions to the Minoa Farms neighborhood. Over three phases, Brolex Properties LLC is looking to have 85 rental homes constructed on sections five, six and seven of the development area started in 1997.
MINOA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
CANASTOTA, NY
Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy