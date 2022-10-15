ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Henderson County football routs Daviess County to stay perfect in district play

By Treasure Washington, Evansville Courier & Press
The Gleaner
 4 days ago
  • Final: Henderson Co. 73, Daviess Co. 35

HENDERSON, Ky. — Henderson County dreamt about beating Daviess County for almost a year.

The Cougars knocked the Colonels out of the playoffs last fall, so they’ve had plenty of time to think about how they were going to avenge the loss come Friday night. Henderson County had Daviess County signs hanging in its locker room as motivation. This pivotal rematch was circled all throughout the offseason.

They finally met again on Friday night at Colonels Stadium. It began as a close, Class 6-A First District showdown. But Henderson County pulled away for the 73-35 victory.

"It was a two-point game with five minutes to go in the third quarter," Colonels coach Josh Boston said. "We capitalized on some mistakes that they made, and the kids made some plays in the last quarter and a half to really separate the game."

The Colonels (7-1, 3-0) rode their playmakers to victory to take a one-game lead in the district standings over Daviess County (5-3, 2-1). The football may not have been the prettiest at times, but the Colonels certainly are rolling after a fifth consecutive win.

LAST WEEK:How the Colonels winning streak reached four with a victory over Apollo

Top performers

Trajdon Davis, sophomore quarterback: 6-of-8 passing for 160 yards, two touchdowns; 13 carries for 93 yards rushing, two more scores.

Jaheim Williams, senior running back: Four carries for 83 yards rushing, two touchdowns; one catch for 40 yards receiving, another touchdown; Plus, a 35-yard punt return score.

Jordan Wright, senior running back: 18 carries for 160 yards rushing, two touchdowns; three catches for 84 yards receiving, two touchdowns.

Coach Josh Boston's takeaway

"The kids were excited to get the win, but we've got to make sure that we handle business next week (against Class 6-A First District rival McCracken County)," Boston said. "Because if we don't, we're going into a tiebreaker. So is it relevant at that point? Because we didn't take care of business to finish the district play out."

Looking ahead

Henderson County has one more district game to go in the regular season next Friday when it travels to Paducah to face the aforementioned McCracken County (2-6, 2-1). Although the Colonels won the last two meetings in that series, including last season's 43-19 home victory, the Mustangs had won the previous eight times they played.

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

Comments / 0

