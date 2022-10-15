ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Christina Bohannan stresses support for labor during campaign stops in Burlington

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgshk_0iaTcjoH00

Democratic congressional candidate Christina Bohannan showed her support for organized labor and talked education and other issues during campaign stops in Burlington on Thursday.

Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and Democratic state representative from Iowa City, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa for Iowa's newly redrawn 1st Congressional District.

Bohannan first stopped to meet with striking workers outside of the Case New Holland International plant, tweeting: "They deserve a fair contract — wages that keep up with inflation, better retirement plans, and a more consistent time-off policy. And we want to get them back to work. I support them 100%."

Bohannan expresses support for labor unions

Bohannan then hosted a town hall meeting at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 13, speaking to an audience of approximately a dozen. She answered questions on topics including her background and family, her support for labor unions, the Case strike, concerns that Democrats are losing support from union members, education, and workforce issues.

Bohannan began by explaining her support for unions, describing the types of adversities she saw her father experience working as a non-union laborer.

"My dad was a construction worker. He worked really long hours," she said. "But he did not belong to a union. And life was rough a lot of times."

Bohannan described how her uncle, who was also a non-union laborer, died at a construction site due to unsafe conditions.

She also described her father's experience becoming ill with emphysema and losing his health insurance after battling the illness for 10 years.

"We'd never had much before that, but when that happened, we really lost everything," Bohannan said of her family's financial struggles after her father's illness. "So I saw up close how sometimes even people who work really hard don't get a fair shot."

In contrast, Bohannan went on to describe how her brother, who is an IBEW worker, has been able to lead a prosperous life in part due to his union membership, and in spite of his recent battle with cancer.

"He's had the health care that he needs," she said. "(IBEW) have been there for him. And he's had the time off that he needed, to be with his family, to have the care. And so I've seen that up close and seen the difference that one generation and union membership makes.

"For me, it really is about making sure that when people work hard, they can afford to have a basic wage, that they can have a home, that they can have health care."

Bohannan spoke about her visit to the Case New Holland picket line Thursday, adding that she's been to several other picket lines this year.

"We're kind of having a labor moment here in Iowa," Bohannan said. "(Case workers) have been out there for months. And it's getting cold. ... It's so important to stand up for people, and a lot of Iowans have been striking this year because they're not getting a fair contract, because they're not getting a fair shot.

"And people want to be at work. They don't want to be striking. But if you're not treated with respect, if you're not given a decent contract, if you're not treated well, (strikes are) going to happen."

Bohannan added that work needs to be done at the federal level to prevent employers from interfering with collective bargaining and spoke about the importance of prevailing wages.

"I've been in the state Legislature the last couple of years. I fought really hard for strong labor protection, and I've watched some really bad bills go through, and I've done everything I could to stop those things. But it's rough in Iowa right now," Bohannan said.

Bohannan accused Miller-Meeks of not supporting the working class and organized labor.

Criticism of incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks

"(Miller-Meeks) voted against the infrastructure bill, which is incredible when you think about Iowa, you think about southeast Iowa, you think about all of the locks and dams and the bridges that are in trouble and the roads," Bohannan said. "She voted against funding to fix those things and the jobs that are going to come from that. ... Even Chuck Grassley voted for that bill, and she voted against it.

"Now, (Miller-Meeks) is going to all these ribbon-cutting ceremonies and doing these op/eds and taking photos in the papers, smiling at these different projects that she didn't want to happen."

Bohannan also criticized Miller-Meeks for her vote against the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which will invest billions of dollars over the next five years in semiconductor chip manufacturing in the U.S.

"We could be a great place for semiconductor manufacturing here in Iowa," Bohannan said. "We've got everything you would need to do that. And she voted against that. She voted against bringing those jobs back to the United States."

Bohannan went on to describe her distaste for extreme partisan bickering and her desire to fight for Iowans regardless of the agenda of the leaders of either party in Congress.

She also acknowledged support Democrats have lost among union members in recent years, pointing to immigration as one area of concern for some.

Bohannan on immigration, gun laws, public education

"I think both of our parties have failed on immigration," Bohannan said. "I think sometimes Democrats don't acknowledge some of the problems at the border. They don't acknowledge that border states do face particular challenges with the influx of people, and with people dying in trucks at the border."

She went on to express her support for border security, bipartisan immigration reform, and pathways to citizenship for immigrants.

"I've been talking to a lot of people, including here today in Des Moines County, about how we need that workforce, we need more working," Bohannan said. "And immigrants to Iowa are one place where our population is growing. ... I'm hearing from businesses that (immigrants joining the Iowa workforce) would be helpful, but it needs to be done in a lawful, orderly way."

Bohannan expressed support for gun ownership but also described her support for some gun control measures.

"Law-abiding, responsible gun owners have nothing to fear from me," she said. "I am a gun owner myself. ... It's one of my most cherished possessions, because my dad gave it to me. It's one of the few things I have left of him, and he gave it to me to take care of myself."

Bohannan added that she has supported "common-sense" gun reform measures, including background checks and mental health services.

She also spoke of the importance of funding public education.

"Education, for me, it changed my life," Bohannan said. "Neither of my parents had graduated high school. For me, I went to engineering school and then law school at a public university. I worked my way through it. But getting a good public education prepared me for that. And I think (education) is the great equalizer. I think it's what lifts people up. And it lifted me out of poverty and gave me opportunities."

Bohannan said she believes it is important to provide more funding for education at all levels.

"I would like to see (the U.S. make) a national investment in (education) like we did with infrastructure," she said. "A targeted, focused investment in our public education system, which includes preschool, not just K-12, and then all the way up, including community colleges, apprenticeships.

"I really think that needs to be a focus, because we are losing ground in the United States, and Iowa for sure, but across the United States, our education system is not excelling the way that it did. We are falling behind. In countries like China, you better believe they are investing heavily in their education. And we really can't afford to fall behind."

Bohannan finished the town hall by asking that those who plan on voting for her be vocal about their support and share their reasons for supporting her with others.

"Hearing it from you will mean more than coming from some stranger or somebody who is knocking at their door that they don't know," she said.

Ryan Drew, president of the Southeast Iowa Building and Construction Trades Council, and one of the moderators of the town hall, said he believes Bohannan is the candidate to beat Miller-Meeks, but stressed the importance of getting out the vote.

"This race was decided by six votes the last election," Drew said. "I think we have a better candidate than we did before. Nothing against Rita Hart, but I think (Bohannan) has more fire in her. ... But six votes. It does matter."

Comments / 0

Related
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Breaking down the Iowa gubernatorial debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa made history with Monday's gubernatorial debate on PBS: It was the first debate in Iowa to feature two female candidates running for governor. Despite being two women, however, candidates for governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear had polar opposite opinions on several topics. Two of...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
IOWA STATE
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023

People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing

The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA GOVERNOR CANDIDATES DEBATE MONDAY EVENING

IOWA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DEBATE ISSUES WITH HER DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT DEIDRA DEJEAR IN JOHNSTON THIS (MONDAY) EVENING IN THE IOWA PBS STUDIOS. THE HOUR-LONG DEBATE WILL BEGIN AT 7 P.M. AND WILL BE HOSTED BY IOWA PRESS MODERATOR KAY HENDERSON OF RADIO IOWA. REYNOLDS, THE INCUMBENT, IS SEEKING...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Why is Feenstra unwilling to debate Melton in Iowa 4th race?

"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Association forum in Sheldon on Sept. 7 with no journalists present,. except a moderator. That forum was not aired. Feenstra declined to meet with Ryan Melton...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six things for Iowa educators to consider before voting

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for elevent years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. He grew up in Shellsburg, Iowa. He can be reached at BruceLear2419@gmail.com. Dear...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Scott County reminds voters of early voting

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that there are early-voting options available to them, and that the deadline to return absentee ballots is on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Early Voting Options. In-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?

Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event

The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities.  The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release.   There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy