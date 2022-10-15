ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TSSAA football playoff picture begins to take shape

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
Thank you for subscribing to 'The Bootleg,' our Tennessee high school football newsletter where we share our top high school sports stories while also giving readers an inside look into our coverage. I'm Tom Kreager, high school sports editor at The Tennessean.

Tennessee high school football teams are beginning to secure region championships and in the process lock up the top seeds from their region. The TSSAA takes the top four teams in each Division I region to the playoffs.

Here are four teams that locked up region championships in Week 9:

East Robertson clinched the Region 5-2A title with a 29-7 win over Westmoreland. It was the program's first region championship since 2005.

Pearl-Cohn beat Greenbrier 19-6 to lock up the Region 5-4A title with two weeks left in the season.

Darius Johnson led Beech to the Region 5-6A title with a 42-7 rout of Sumner County rival Gallatin. Johnson, a senior, ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Oakland locked down the top seed from Region 4-6A with a 42-6 rout of Riverdale in the annual Battle of the 'Boro rivalry game. It came a week after the Patriots saw their 36-game win streak end to CPA.

New classification cutoffs released soon

The TSSAA's timeline for reclassification called for a release this week of its cutoff numbers for each class so schools knew exactly which class they'd be participating in all high school sports. That thought didn't happen.

I've been told the TSSAA staff is meeting early next week and those numbers will be released soon. Afterward, schools will be given an opportunity to play up in classification.

