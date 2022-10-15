ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Nashville SC coach Gary Smith out with flu ahead of MLS Playoff game vs. LA Galaxy

By Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Gary Smith will not coach Nashville SC on Saturday and did not travel with the team for its MLS Cup Playoff game against the LA Galaxy, after being diagnosed with the flu, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Tennessean before the game.

The source requested anonymity because Smith's status for the game has not been announced by the club. However, Smith was not listed as head coach on Nashville's starting lineup card.

Nashville first assistant coach Steve Guppy will fill in for Smith. The last time Smith missed a Nashville game was Aug. 12, 2020, due to a false positive COVID-19 test. Guppy and winger David Accam led Nashville to its first MLS win, 1-0, over FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Tennessean reported Smith did not attend the club's pre-match press conference on Thursday, which was due to a "personal matter," according to a club source.

Smith is planning to join Nashville in Los Angeles on Monday or Tuesday, per source, if Nashville wins Saturday and secures a spot in a Western Conference semifinal on Oct. 20 against No. 1 overall seed Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Source: Nashville SC coach Gary Smith out with flu ahead of MLS Playoff game vs. LA Galaxy

