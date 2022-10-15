Tank Bigsby explodes for his best run of the season

Tank Bigsby is not finished with this season.

Tank Bigsby is having his best day of the season against Ole Miss.

Auburn cut into the Ole Miss lead after a 50-yard scoring run to make it 28-24 after Ole Miss once lead 21-0.

Bigsby exploded for a 50-yard score during Auburn's first drive of the second half.

The Auburn Tigers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC going into the SEC West battle with Ole Miss.

Auburn-Ole Miss Series History

Auburn holds the all-time series lead against Ole Miss with a 35-10 overall record against the Rebels. The Tigers currently hold a six-game win streak over Ole Miss dating back to 2016 and includes last year's 31-20 win in Jordan Hare Stadium.

The most recent Ole Miss victory came in 2015 when Hugh Freeze led the rebels to a 27-19 win.

Ole Miss won the first-ever meeting between the two schools 19-0 in 1928. The game was played in Birmingham, AL.

