ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FC Cincinnati stuns New York Red Bulls 2-1 with a late comeback to set up playoff semifinal with Philadelphia with Lewis Morgan's rocket not enough for the fourth seed after he injured himself celebrating his goal

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

FC Cincinnati have progressed to the Eastern Conference semi-finals following a come-from-behind 2-1 win vs. New York Red Bulls.

The fifth seed came up with a gutsy win on the road, scoring twice in the final 16 minutes to overturn an initial 1-0 deficit.

Cincinnati went behind on 48 minutes thanks to a Lewis Morgan screamer but gained parity with a 74th minute penalty by Luciano Acosta, before Brandon Vazquez scored four minutes prior to added time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjCQa_0iaTcP6d00
FC Cincinnati advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals where they will face Philadelphia

The fourth-year club will advance to face the top-seeded Philadelphia Union on Thursday in the Eastern Conference semifinals after finishing in last place during its first three campaigns.

After scoring 18 goals during the regular season to tie for the team lead, Vazquez capitalized on a late New York defensive breakdown to send FC Cincinnati through to the next round.

The Red Bulls' Dylan Nealis was beaten on the right side by Sergio Santos, who subbed in for star Brenner in the 67th minute. Santos spotted an uncovered Vazquez racing down the center of the field and the star forward easily scored on a right-footed shot past New York goaltender Carlos Coronel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vaw6Z_0iaTcP6d00
Luciano Acosta scored from the penalty spot as FC Cincinnati engineered a comeback 2-1 win

Luciano Acosta scored the tying goal on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for FC Cincinnati.

After a scoreless first half, the Red Bulls' Morgan scored early in the 48th minute. Morgan also was injured after scoring and did not play the remainder of the match.

New York lost in the first round for the fourth straight season and faltered in its first home postseason game since 2018.

Cincinnati goalie Roman Celentano made six saves, including stops on header attempts by Aaron Long and Sean Nealis minutes of regulation before the match continued with 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Celentano then stopped Patryk Klimala in the fifth minute of stoppage time and New York could not score on a free kick five minutes later when John Tolkin's blast sailed high over the bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtntg_0iaTcP6d00
The New York Red Bulls squad failed to capitalize on their 1-0 lead thanks to star, Lewis Morgan

New York goalie Carlos Coronel made four saves.

Morgan gave the Red Bulls the lead when he gained possession after a scramble in front of the net. From outside of the penalty area, Morgan blasted a right-footed shot into the top-right corner of the goal.

After getting his first-career MLS playoff goal Morgan was injured in the subsequent celebration and replaced by Dylan Nealis. He ran to the corner after the score and appeared to experience discomfort when a teammate jumped on back to celebrate.

Cincinnati had a goal disallowed in the 61st minute when video review ruled Jeff Cameron was offside.

In the 72nd minute, Cincinnati's Alvaro Barreal was fouled by Elias Manoel and two minutes later, Acosta cashed on the penalty kick by sending a right-footed shot to the right side of the goal as Coronel moved in the opposite direction.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks is left CRUSHED by season-ending knee injury, saying 'I want to be a part' of Bombers' postseason run, but 'I just got to watch from the sidelines'

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a left knee injury, as the despondent slugger revealed after Tuesday's season-saving victory. Hicks exited Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians following a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo...
CLEVELAND, NY
Daily Mail

It's in the game! Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner reveals he fell in love with the club when he found them on computer game FIFA as he chases PSV victory and Europa League knockout spot

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has revealed his love affair with Arsenal was sparked when he bought the video game FIFA… and they were the first team that appeared on screen. The America international swapped MLS for the Premier League this summer, joining Mikel Arteta’s side from New England Revolution.
Daily Mail

Lakers point fingers after first loss: Russell Westbrook blames hamstring injury on new coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in the final preseason game before LA drops season opener to Golden State

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new coach, but a lot of the same, old problems after their season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Following his disappointing first year with the team, Russell Westbrook said he 'absolutely' believes new coach Darvin Ham's decision to use him off the bench in Friday's preseason finale contributed to his nagging hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Danny Murphy argues that teams must sacrifice a PLAYER every time their MANAGER is sent off, because it would 'nip dissent in the bud' - days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saw red for yelling at officials

Danny Murphy believes a rule that saw a player sent off every time a manager was dismissed would 'nip dissent in the bud' immediately. It follows Jurgen Klopp's red card for yelling at an assistant referee during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The...
Daily Mail

Harry Kane's BLISTERING form is carrying Tottenham to title contention after nine goals in 10 games ahead of trip to Man United... the forward can fire Spurs 10 points clear of Erik ten Hag's side - after years of being linked to Old Trafford

The centre-forward made to measure for Manchester United arrives at Old Trafford trying to inspire his club towards a title their supporters have long dreamed of. Unfortunately for the home fans, he will be wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt. Harry Kane was coveted by United when first Louis van Gaal...
Daily Mail

We can stay up! Steve Cooper insists he has '100 per cent belief' his Nottingham Forest players can avoid Premier League relegation despite early season struggles... but it's Liverpool and Arsenal up next

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has re-affirmed his belief that his squad can avoid relegation this season. Forest earned a point in their 0-0 draw at Brighton on Tuesday, which lifted them above Leicester City at the foot of the table. After much speculation over his future, Cooper signed a...
Daily Mail

'I think they will cookie crumble like they did the year before': Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant tips his old side to COLLAPSE after Christmas despite sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier League after a strong start to the season

Arsenal will 'cookie crumble' after Christmas despite their strong start to the season under Mikel Arteta, says former Gunners winger Jermaine Pennant. The north London club sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League after ten games, having claimed nine victories and suffered defeat on just one occasion.
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick 'agrees personal terms with Middlesbrough' and will sign his contract at the Championship strugglers in the next '24 hours' as he makes his permanent managerial debut in the second division

Michael Carrick is set to be announced as the new Middlesbrough head coach after agreeing personal terms with the Championship club, marking his first step into full-time management since leaving Manchester United last year. The former Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup winner will sign his contract with Boro...
Daily Mail

'Bite the bullet and pay whatever': Danny Murphy insists Chelsea MUST sign West Ham and England star Declan Rice at all costs next summer, with N'Golo Kante's Blues contract set to expire

Chelsea should stop at nothing to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice next summer, according to Danny Murphy. The Blues, who have boasted one of the finest defensive midfielders in world football in recent seasons, could be without N'Golo Kante after this campaign as he continues to play out the final year of his contract.
Daily Mail

Wolves hold talks with Michael Beale as they prepare to make QPR boss their next head coach... with Steven Gerrard's former No 2 set to take charge of Championship side for final time tonight before move

Wolves hope to have Michael Beale in the dugout for Sunday's clash with Leicester - which would be just his 16th game as a manager. The Molineux club have identified Beale, 42, as their No 1 choice to succeed Bruno Lage, even though he left his coaching job at Aston Villa to take over at Queens Park Rangers only in June.
Daily Mail

Cody Gakpo reveals he spoke to Erik ten Hag 'a few times' about a move to Manchester United in the summer and was 'close' to joining before the deal collapsed... as the PSV winger claims he later turned down Leeds and Southampton

PSV winger Cody Gakpo has shed light on just how close he was to joining Manchester United in the summer - claiming he held talks with boss Erik ten Hag 'a few times' before the move collapsed. Gakpo is one of Europe's rising stars and United were at the front...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

660K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy