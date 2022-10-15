ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Want change? Then change the leadership of Texas

By
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

The Biden administration's handling of the current border challenges could be best described as AWOL.

The administration's handling of oil and gas policy for the country is lacking in West Texas Tractor Seat Commonsense and needs to be improved.

The administration needs to do a much better job at both or the people will take care of that problem in 2024.

But President Biden is not on the ballot in 2022. But Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, etc. are.

Let’s talk about the border. Border security is a federal not a state responsibility.

In 2013, the Senate passed an immigration reform bill that would have gone a long way toward securing our southern border. The vote was 68-31 with ALL 51 Democrats and 17 Republicans voting aye; 31 Republicans including our two senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, voted no.

So much for Texans being a part of securing our border. All hat and no cattle.

The bill was sent to the House, where it could have been improved. But the Republican who controlled House did not even bring it to the floor for a vote in 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016 (Donald Trump then was elected president). Now, Republicans did have total control and they did bring an immigration bill to the floor of the House, where it was defeated, by Republicans, in 2017.

But then 2018, 2019 and 2020, no action on securing our border by Republicans. Remember the Texas Congressional Delegation was 24 Republicans and 12 Democrats. I guess securing our border was not important to them?

Biden was elected, and Democrats were now in control 2021. Here we are in 2022 and continued no action on the critical issue of securing our border. It is fair and accurate to blame Democrats for 2021 and 2022. If nothing is done to secure our borders in 2023, you can blame Democrats and hold them accountable in 2024.

But what about R’s in eight of the past 10 years? Why can’t we expect D’s and R’s to work together. That’s what Blue Dogs did!

I hope and believe most Texans are getting tired of the blame game and want our elected folks to do something to secure our borders.

Now back to Texas.

If you are ready for a change for the better, you will have to vote for that change to happen in November. Under current leadership, Texas ranks 37th in health care (1st in community hospital closings), 34th in education, 37th in crime and corrections and 16th in infrastructure. We can do better.

Lt. Gov Patrick is of the strong opinion that we need more charter schools publicly funded. Gov Abbott agrees with him. Most Republican representatives and all Democrats in rural Texas disagree. But they are in the minority and will be outvoted by the leadership again. Unless?

Our public schools and our teachers deserve more support, no less.

Property taxes need to go down, not up. Because of the oil and gas created surplus for Texas the money is there. It has been the political will that has been missing for the past 25 years.

If you agree we need a change, then take a good hard look at Mike Collier for lieutenant governor. Beto O’Rourke for governor, Susan Hays for ag commissioner, Rochelle Garza for attorney general and on down the ticket. We will still have a Republican controlled Legislature. Compromise for the good of Texas?

The proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

As Albert Einstein once said that doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different result is insanity. That goes for elections, too.

Charlie Stenholm, a former longtime U.S. representative, lives in Granbury.

