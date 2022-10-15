ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Richarlison leaves stadium in TEARS and on crutches after hobbling off having suffered calf injury against Everton with Brazil having to wait to discover extent of problem ahead of World Cup

By Matt Barlow
 4 days ago

Richarlison is hoping his World Cup dream isn't over after leaving the Tottenham Stadium on crutches on Saturday night.

The Brazilian limped off seven minutes into the second half of Tottenham's victory over former club Everton, indicating to the bench he had felt a pull in a calf muscle.

It left him close to tears with boss Antonio Conte confirming the £60million striker will be sent for a scan. 'We don't know, we hope it is not so serious,' said Conte. 'He felt a problem in his calf. He will have an MRI to understand it tomorrow, we hope it is not serious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwkYQ_0iaTboG700
Tottenham's Richarlison left the stadium on crutches and in tears after he suffered a calf injury

While Conte tried to put a positive gloss on the problem, on Saturday night Richarlison was fearing a repeat of a previous injury, one which sidelined him for two months.

And if that is the case, that would rule him out of the World Cup which starts in a month's time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSqgu_0iaTboG700
The news will be of concern to Brazil given that the World Cup is just over a month away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijqJl_0iaTboG700
Richarlison looked emotional upon leaving the stadium as he spoke in Portuguese

'The last time when I was at Everton, I was out of action for about two months.

'I know it's hard to talk at this moment, but let's see, I'll recover. Monday, I have an exam but even walking hurts. I have to stay positive if I want to go to Qatar.

'It's all so close, it's about a month to go, and we've been getting ready, working every day so that nothing serious can happen. Unfortunately, today I had this calf injury, but now it's just a matter of waiting, doing the treatment every day so that I can recover as soon as possible.'

Dejan Kulusevski is still out, missing his fifth game with a hamstring problem, which he picked up on international duty last month.

And another injury blow in the forward line may convince Conte it is time to commit to an extra man in the Spurs midfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIdck_0iaTboG700
Brazil will await an update on Richarlison, who has been capped by Brazil on 37 occasions

He has dabbled with the 3-5-2 alternative at times already this season, starting in this shape at Brighton last weekend and, when Richarlison was forced off, midfielder Yves Bissouma was the substitute summoned to replace him.

With Bissouma anchoring the midfield, the deepest of three, flanked by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, Conte's team had more control and poise on the ball. They also have a greater forward thrust from the two advanced midfielders running from deep, and they combined for Tottenham's second goal.

Spurs did not perform well in the first half and were fortunate not to be trailing, but they improved after the interval and were on top when Richarlison was injured.

Within six minutes, Harry Kane gave them the lead from the spot. It will be of little consolation to Richarlison, who has made a positive impact since his move to London and yet is still awaiting his first Premier League goal for Spurs.

Now he looks like another player who will be sweating on his place at the World Cup.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

