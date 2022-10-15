Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Carole A. Mohr
MADISON – Carole A. Mohr, age 76, passed away peacefully as a result of a cardiac event related to diabetes on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. She was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Leona (Kautzer) Forrer.
Channel 3000
Paul L. Ladd
Paul L. Ladd, age 85, went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022. His family was at his bedside at Maplewood nursing home, after returning there for comfort care following a brief hospitalization. He was born in Spring Green, WI on June 12, 1937, to...
Channel 3000
Marlin “John” J. Wedan
Marlin “John” J. Wedan, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Village, Madison. He was born on July 23, 1931, to Lloyd and Anna (Larson) Wedan in Poplar, Wisconsin. John married Lois Woltman on June 12, 1954, whom he met while stationed in the Air Force at Truax Field in Madison.
Channel 3000
Robert Lee Blum
BLACK EARTH – Robert Lee “Bob” Blum, age 84, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Ingleside Manor. He was born on Jan. 21, 1938, in Monticello, the son of Frederick Blum and Louise (Roethlisberger) Blum. Bob joined his loving partner, Amelia “Milly” Kelter, who preceded him in death. Bob and Milly had their first date on New Year’s Eve 1990 and shared 25 years together.
Channel 3000
Donna Jane Erickson
Donna Jane Erickson, age 92, of Dodgeville, died peacefully at home Friday, October 7, 2022, due to an age-related heart attack. She was born July 9, 1930, the daughter of Esther and Oscar Lenz of Greenville, WI. She was a graduate of Appleton High School and St. Olaf College and was married for 63 years to Forrest “Woody” Erickson with whom she worked alongside supporting his State Farm insurance agency for 50 years in Dodgeville. Their many customers were cherished like friends. Donna was also a substitute teacher for many years. In the community, she was a member of Dodgeville Cultural Arts, Dodgeville Federated Woman’s Club and Women’s Church Circle at Grace Lutheran Church Dodgeville. Jesus was her lord and savior. She was a source of devoted loving support to family and friends, as well as her 4-legged friends, and will be missed by all.
Channel 3000
Daniel James Wingert
FITCHBURG – Daniel James Wingert, age 48, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 11, 1973, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of John and Bonnie (Coyer) Thelen. As a child, Daniel moved to Texas where he grew up and later relocated his family to Dane County in 2005.
Channel 3000
Trudy M. Scott
Trudy M. Scott, age 66, of Linden, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on July 3, 1956 in Anamosa, Iowa, a daughter of the late Carl and Shirley (Wagner) Zimmerman. She married Joseph Scott on August 16, 1980 at their home. Trudy worked 41 years in healthcare as a CNA, 31 years at the Mineral Point Care Center and the last 10 at Bloomfield Manor until it closed in March of 2022.
Channel 3000
Michael Lamberty
CROSS PLAINS – Michael Lamberty, age 66, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded in love and support not only in his last hours and days, but throughout his 11-month journey, particularly by his devoted wife Pam. Her unwavering faith in God and commitment to both her husband and our Lord made his journey not only bearable, but truly an inspiration. Despite so much pain, the last months of his life were undoubtedly some of his best, and his family can find comfort in knowing his soul ultimately found a beautiful resting place with God.
Channel 3000
Helen M. Cardin
Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.
Channel 3000
Gerald C. Whitcomb
MADISON – Gerald C. “Jerry” Whitcomb, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Oakwood Village East. He was born on June 15, 1929, in Beaver Dam, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Gilbert) Singer. Jerry graduated from Madison East High School in...
Channel 3000
Donna Marie (Schwingel) Mulholland
Donna Marie (Schwingel) Mulholland, 76, of rural Lone Rock, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse following a courageous battle with cancer. Survivors of Donna Mulholland include her husband of 55 years, Brad Mulholland of rural Lone Rock; two daughters, Denise (Brian) Faherty of Orion,...
Channel 3000
Ellyn Marcella Bunata
Ellyn Marcella Bunata, 77, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Crestridge Memory Care in Dodgeville where she spent her last years with Alzheimer’s Disease. Ellyn was born on May 28, 1945, in Burlington, WI to Ernest V. and Esther (Wald) Bunata. She spent a treasured childhood on a farmette with her parents, brother Ernest V. II, and her Aunt Marcella Wald. Ellyn participated in 4-H, where she won numerous first place awards in dress design and sewing. Ellyn graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a BS degree in Education and Home Economics. She later went back to school to be certified to teach Spanish and she traveled to Central America for several summers to perfect her Spanish language skills.
Channel 3000
Betty Lou (Needham) Gleason
Dodgeville – Betty Lou (Needham) Gleason, age 70, of Dodgeville passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by family. Betty was born on October 31, 1951, in Lancaster, WI, the youngest daughter of Max and Eleanor (Eisele) Needham. She attended Fennimore High School and later earned her GED from Southwest Technical College. On August 10, 1968, she married Robert (Bob) J. Gleason. They lived in Fennimore until moving to Dodgeville in 1980. Betty had a variety of jobs throughout her life. She worked as a CNA at Good Samaritan Center in Fennimore, then parts manager at Mueller Implement in Dodgeville and later worked for Paint Plus in Dodgeville. Some of her interests were watching her favorite NASCAR racers Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr., playing cards, baking, and crafting. She was a strong woman who overcame many adversities and loved her family dearly.
Channel 3000
Sr. Jacqueline A. Tierney
MADISON – Sr. Jacqueline A. Tierney, OBT, age 85, died on October 16, 2022, in her family home in the care and the company of her sister Fran and religious sister, Sister Hedwig Rojas, OBT. She was born October 3, 1937, to John and Frances (Keller) Tierney in The...
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” Ingemon Moe
Robert Ingemon “Bob” Moe, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, October 12th at the age of 90. He had suffered through many months of failing physical health. Bob was born in 1932 in Ferndale, Michigan, the youngest child of Ingemon and Florence (Larson) Moe. The family moved to Mexico, Missouri where Bob graduated high school. Bob enlisted in the army and served as a surveyor with the Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska in support of the Korean War. Bob returned to Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He then went to the University of California, Berkeley to earn a master’s degree in traffic engineering. It was at Berkeley that Bob met Florence White. They were married in 1957 and settled in Milwaukee, where Bob began work for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Bob and Florence raised five children in Wauwatosa and Madison, Wisconsin. Sadly, after thirty-three years of marriage, Florence passed away.
Channel 3000
12 things to do during UW-Madison’s 112th Homecoming Week
If you’re returning to Madison this week as an alumni, we won’t judge if you stick to making your yearly rounds to the same places. But in case you’re looking to switch things up this year and experience both new and old traditions in Madison, we have a few suggestions.
Channel 3000
Ruth Burdean Hermsdorf
Madison – Ruth B. Hermsdorf, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Burdean Knickmeier. Ruth was united in marriage to Gordon Hermsdorf on July 28, 1951. He passed away Dec. 28, 2010.
Channel 3000
James W. Frey
James W. Frey, age 87, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. His sense of humor and the sounds of his tinkering on projects in the garage will be missed. He...
Channel 3000
Jeanette Joyce Schultz
Jeanette Joyce Schultz, 82, of Muscoda, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. Services are pending with the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service. Prattfuneralservice.com. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jeanette, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Channel 3000
Janet Josvai
Janet Josvai passed away in her sleep on October 4, 2022, at the age of 79. She held a master’s degree in Library Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and had an undergraduate degree from UW Stevens Point in Philosophy. I have many fond memories of my brother Sam and I playing monopoly in the room next door as she was attending classes. She always told us to be quiet and behave, which we rarely did.
Comments / 0