Robert Ingemon “Bob” Moe, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, October 12th at the age of 90. He had suffered through many months of failing physical health. Bob was born in 1932 in Ferndale, Michigan, the youngest child of Ingemon and Florence (Larson) Moe. The family moved to Mexico, Missouri where Bob graduated high school. Bob enlisted in the army and served as a surveyor with the Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska in support of the Korean War. Bob returned to Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He then went to the University of California, Berkeley to earn a master’s degree in traffic engineering. It was at Berkeley that Bob met Florence White. They were married in 1957 and settled in Milwaukee, where Bob began work for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Bob and Florence raised five children in Wauwatosa and Madison, Wisconsin. Sadly, after thirty-three years of marriage, Florence passed away.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO