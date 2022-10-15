Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Carole A. Mohr
MADISON – Carole A. Mohr, age 76, passed away peacefully as a result of a cardiac event related to diabetes on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. She was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Leona (Kautzer) Forrer.
Channel 3000
Robert Lee Blum
BLACK EARTH – Robert Lee “Bob” Blum, age 84, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Ingleside Manor. He was born on Jan. 21, 1938, in Monticello, the son of Frederick Blum and Louise (Roethlisberger) Blum. Bob joined his loving partner, Amelia “Milly” Kelter, who preceded him in death. Bob and Milly had their first date on New Year’s Eve 1990 and shared 25 years together.
Channel 3000
Lynn Adele Capener
Lynn Adele Capener, age 72 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the SSM Hospice House. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at New Life Community AC Church at 1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo, WI, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service and luncheon immediately following. A private burial at Butterfield Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Channel 3000
Gloria Johnson
MONROE / NEW BERLIN – Gloria Johnson, age 89, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. She was the daughter of Hazel and Fred Gempeler. Gloria graduated from Monroe High School in 1951 and worked at Oaktron for many years. She married Stanley Johnson. Throughout her...
Channel 3000
Paul L. Ladd
Paul L. Ladd, age 85, went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022. His family was at his bedside at Maplewood nursing home, after returning there for comfort care following a brief hospitalization. He was born in Spring Green, WI on June 12, 1937, to...
Channel 3000
Ruth Burdean Hermsdorf
Madison – Ruth B. Hermsdorf, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Burdean Knickmeier. Ruth was united in marriage to Gordon Hermsdorf on July 28, 1951. He passed away Dec. 28, 2010.
Channel 3000
Michael Lamberty
CROSS PLAINS – Michael Lamberty, age 66, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded in love and support not only in his last hours and days, but throughout his 11-month journey, particularly by his devoted wife Pam. Her unwavering faith in God and commitment to both her husband and our Lord made his journey not only bearable, but truly an inspiration. Despite so much pain, the last months of his life were undoubtedly some of his best, and his family can find comfort in knowing his soul ultimately found a beautiful resting place with God.
Channel 3000
Trudy M. Scott
Trudy M. Scott, age 66, of Linden, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on July 3, 1956 in Anamosa, Iowa, a daughter of the late Carl and Shirley (Wagner) Zimmerman. She married Joseph Scott on August 16, 1980 at their home. Trudy worked 41 years in healthcare as a CNA, 31 years at the Mineral Point Care Center and the last 10 at Bloomfield Manor until it closed in March of 2022.
Channel 3000
Marlin “John” J. Wedan
Marlin “John” J. Wedan, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Village, Madison. He was born on July 23, 1931, to Lloyd and Anna (Larson) Wedan in Poplar, Wisconsin. John married Lois Woltman on June 12, 1954, whom he met while stationed in the Air Force at Truax Field in Madison.
Channel 3000
Donna Jane Erickson
Donna Jane Erickson, age 92, of Dodgeville, died peacefully at home Friday, October 7, 2022, due to an age-related heart attack. She was born July 9, 1930, the daughter of Esther and Oscar Lenz of Greenville, WI. She was a graduate of Appleton High School and St. Olaf College and was married for 63 years to Forrest “Woody” Erickson with whom she worked alongside supporting his State Farm insurance agency for 50 years in Dodgeville. Their many customers were cherished like friends. Donna was also a substitute teacher for many years. In the community, she was a member of Dodgeville Cultural Arts, Dodgeville Federated Woman’s Club and Women’s Church Circle at Grace Lutheran Church Dodgeville. Jesus was her lord and savior. She was a source of devoted loving support to family and friends, as well as her 4-legged friends, and will be missed by all.
Channel 3000
Daniel James Wingert
FITCHBURG – Daniel James Wingert, age 48, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 11, 1973, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of John and Bonnie (Coyer) Thelen. As a child, Daniel moved to Texas where he grew up and later relocated his family to Dane County in 2005.
Channel 3000
Dawn Marie Tengowski
CAMBRIDGE – Dawn Marie Tengowski, age 55, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 20, 1967, in Verona, Wis., to Eugene and Evelyn Ulrich. Dawn married Myron Tengowski on Oct. 21, 2016, in Madison, Wis. Dawn worked as a factory worker...
Channel 3000
Helen M. Cardin
Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.
Channel 3000
Donna Marie (Schwingel) Mulholland
Donna Marie (Schwingel) Mulholland, 76, of rural Lone Rock, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse following a courageous battle with cancer. Survivors of Donna Mulholland include her husband of 55 years, Brad Mulholland of rural Lone Rock; two daughters, Denise (Brian) Faherty of Orion,...
Channel 3000
John A. Paitl
John A. Paitl, age 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. John was born on May 20, 1929 in Menominee, MI to George and Jennie Paitl. He graduated from Menominee High School where he started studying printing. After high school graduation, he worked on a weekly newspaper, the Journal Democrat, in DePere. While in DePere he also played for the Green Bay Packers, no kidding. He played tuba in a band called The Lumberjacks which provided entertainment at the games. In 1951 he was drafted into the US Army. Upon returning, he married the love of his life, Joan Menigoz, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Cathedral in Madison. John started working at Webcrafters in 1956 and retired in 1992. John and Joan were charter members of St. Peter Catholic Church. He loved traveling and camping with his family, spending winters with Joan in Florida after retirement, and annual family campouts. Even up until his last days, John’s sense of humor made us smile.
Channel 3000
Marilyn Andrews Cashwell
CROSS PLAINS – Marilyn Andrews Cashwell, age 85, of Cross Plains, passed from this life into Jesus’ presence after losing her battle to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, just two days after celebrating her 64th wedding anniversary. Marilyn was born on Dec. 21, 1936, in New Bedford,...
Channel 3000
Alice M. Langer
Alice M. Langer born on November 30, 1945, and unexpectedly passed away on October 6, 2022. Alice graduated from DeForest High School and worked for the Bankruptcy Court prior to starting her family. After her children went to school, she began working for ABS Global and retired from there after over 30 years. The highlight of her years at ABS were her co-op students whom she loved and remained in contact with over the years.
Channel 3000
Linda Rae Hill
Linda R. Hill, age 79 of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Saturday, October 08, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Linda was born August 9, 1943 at home in Monroe, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Adeline (Schwartzlow) Budde. She grew up in Milton Junction and moved to Hartford, WI where she married Arthur Eick on August 19, 1961 and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing in 1994. While living in Hartford she was an EMT and was extremely proud of the service she provided to the community. She married Gary Hill on October 18, 1997 and the couple enjoyed 24 wonderful years together. She was a big fan of fishing, camping, and trail riding in her UTV. Most importantly Linda loved spending time with her family and friends.
Channel 3000
James W. Frey
James W. Frey, age 87, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. His sense of humor and the sounds of his tinkering on projects in the garage will be missed. He...
Channel 3000
Kenneth R. “Ken” Grob
Kenneth R. “Ken” Grob, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on February 3, 1944, in Middleton, WI the son of Montford and Helen (Keller) Grob. Ken graduated from DeForest High School in 1962. He spent two years in the United States Army, from 1964-1966. Ken worked for Madison Newspapers Incorporated, starting in October of 1966 until his retirement in 2005. He also owned and operated Windsor Sanitation Services for many years.
