Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Tim Temple announces bid for insurance commissioner as state mired in crisis
Republican Tim Temple, a wealthy insurance executive from Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 with the state mired in a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple posed a strong challenge to Donelon in 2019 by spending $2 million of his own...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 46.9%; Louisiana cases fall 4.9%
Louisiana reported 1,959 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.9% from the previous week. The previous week had 2,059 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
Comments / 0