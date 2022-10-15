Read full article on original website
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Klay Thompson’s epic throwback with James Wiseman a year before ring night
Tuesday night proved to be quite an occasion for the Golden State Warriors as they were handed their championship ring for their 2021-22 title conquest. It was special for Klay Thompson, who has now been endowed with his fourth ring following a brutal two-year injury hiatus. Klay was given the...
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
‘I’m not unlocking it’: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest on taking it up another level for Bucks
It’s truly scary to think that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could get even better. He’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is far from satisfied. In a recent interview with Eric Niehm of The Athletic, The Greek Freak revealed that...
Lakers clowning in midseason form after LeBron James and co. botch opener vs. Warriors
Hollywood could not have produced a sadder show for Los Angeles Lakers fans Tuesday night than the team’s 123-109 road loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were dominated on both ends of the floor by the Warriors, leading to NBA Twitter having the time of its life making fun of and criticizing LeBron James and company.
Mavs star Luka Doncic in a fierce legal battle … with his mom
Luka Doncic has had no problems vanquishing all foes on the basketball court. But the Dallas Mavericks star is facing a much more complex issue off the court – particularly a legal battle against his own mother. The problem between the parties stems from a trademark issue under Luka...
Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word reaction to Young Thug’s championship message from jail
James Harden received some words of encouragement from a rather unusual source on Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta rapper Young Thug reached out to Harden via Twitter to encourage him to “get the ring this year,” to which Harden dropped a three-word response on Wednesday morning after the loss in Boston.
Bulls dealt tough Zach LaVine injury update for season opener vs. Heat
The Chicago Bulls head into their season opener on Wednesday against the Miami Heat very shorthanded. Lonzo Ball is still injured but to make matters worse, Zach LaVine is also out due to injury management for his knee. He’s likely to miss the first of a back-to-back on Friday as well versus the Washington Wizards, paving the way for his debut on Saturday at home.
Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing
The Golden State Warriors finally got their 2021-22 championship rings on Tuesday night, and to say that Jordan Poole loves his new piece of jewelry would be a bit of an understatement at this point. Photos of Poole receiving his ring are going viral right now. You’ll quickly understand why this is the case once […] The post Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat
The Chicago Bulls will be without star guard Zach LaVine on Wednesday in their season opener against the Miami Heat. However, it’s no reason to worry. As LaVine said himself, he’s not feeling any soreness or discomfort in his knee. Instead, it’s just a precautionary move. Via Julia Poe: “Zach LaVine told reporters here in […] The post Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on mastering ‘Baby Dirk’ to become unstoppable
There are few things more sacred in basketball than a “passing of the torch” moment. In the lone intersection season between Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki and their new wunderkind Luka Doncic, the franchise mantle exchanged hands in more ways than one. Not only did Dirk pass on...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
‘I could’ve cracked his head open’: Marcus Smart accuses Joel Embiid of trying to break his arm in fiery response to heated incident
In what was a surprise to virtually no one, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics matchup featured a fracas between a few of the features stars. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got tangled up underneath the paint and things got physical quickly. Check out the two fiery competitors get heated...
‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers
Whenever Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart are sharing the court, it’s almost like there is a fight that is just waiting to happen. We nearly saw those two light up the fireworks again Tuesday night, right in the very first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when Embiid and Smart got entangled with each other […] The post ‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga after Warriors destroy Lakers
After watching the Golden State Warriors capably handle the Los Angeles Lakers en route to a 123-109 win, you could hardly tell that Klay Thompson and co. just went through a shocking Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation drama in the weeks leading up to opening night. That’s exactly the image they wished to portray in the […] The post Klay Thompson drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga after Warriors destroy Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook blames injury on bench role for 2nd straight season
Russell Westbrook was in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, days after leaving the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday with a strained hamstring — which, notably, was the first game of his Lakers tenure in which the team asked him to run with the reserves. After Tuesday’s […] The post Russell Westbrook blames injury on bench role for 2nd straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
