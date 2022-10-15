Federal student loan forgiveness application launches in beta testing mode

WASHIINGTON (DC News Now) — People hoping to qualify for one-time student debt relief provided by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) were able to begin filing applications for forgiveness beginning Friday.

The application site is in its beta period, which the government said would allow it to refine its processes ahead of its official form launch. During the beta testing, the application may not be available at all times.

If you submit an application, it’ll be processed when the form officially launches. You won’t need to resubmit your information.

Completing the application takes about five minutes. You don’t need to log in or provide any documents.

The debt relief application will be available later in October 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023. The government said a paper version of the form would be available soon. If you go that route, you’ll have until the end of 2023 to apply.

People who received a Federal Pell Grant in college and meet the established income requirements could qualify for up to $20,000 in debt relief.

If you didn’t receive a Federal Pell Grant in college and meet the established income requirements , you could receive up to $10,000 in debt relief.

For more information about student debt relief, you can click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.