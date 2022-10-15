Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
State College
Journey Bringing ‘Freedom Tour’ to Bryce Jordan Center
Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
State College students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
State High graduates will have guaranteed admission to the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven or Mansfield campuses.
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announces resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.""It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website. This is a developing story.
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Chick-fil-A at Happy Valley has wrapped up renovations and is ready to reopen
The Patton Township restaurant has been closed since June.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Pandemic breakfast club, parking lot tradition sticks for former State College educators
They can be found every Wednesday in the back parking lot of the Waffle Shop on North Atherton Street.
‘A waiting game.’ Harris Township pushes back against State College connector project
Two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
