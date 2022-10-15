EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.""It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website. This is a developing story.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO