State College, PA

Look: James Franklin Has A Problem With Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but Penn State's James Franklin believes "The Big House" has one big problem. Recalling the halftime skirmish that occurred between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions in last Saturday's blowout loss, Franklin pointed out that the stadium's tunnel is an issue.
Dan Campbell Has D'Andre Swift Update Before Cowboys Game

The Detroit Lions have been without running back D'Andre Swift since Week 3 due to a shoulder injury. On the bright side, it sounds like he's nearing a return to the gridiron. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Wednesday that Swift is "a little bit better" this week. Swift...
Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
Journey Bringing 'Freedom Tour' to Bryce Jordan Center

Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
What's Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announces resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.""It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website.  This is a developing story.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
