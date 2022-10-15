ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of police cars lined Rifle Range Road Saturday afternoon as police worked to locate a man who reportedly evaded police in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen pickup struck near Sam Rittenburg Blvd around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were lead on a chase and cancelled the pursuit before entering Mount Pleasant.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department located the vehicle near Chuck Dawley Blvd and Bowman Rd after the suspect ran from the car.

MPPD set up a perimeter while searching for the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Parris D’Shawn Sutton (25) of Gaston, was located hiding under a home.

Sutton was taken into custody Saturday afternoon under charges from CCSO and MPPD.

