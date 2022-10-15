Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town
The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
NOLA.com
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair opens with parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19
The Washington Parish Free Fair will open the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a parade at 10 a.m. The Franklinton Police Department noted that at 9:30 a.m., all streets on the parade route will be closed and floats will be brought onto Washington Street. At 9 a.m., all westbound traffic will be diverted off Louisiana Highway 10 onto Section Line Road (High School Road).
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
Picayune Item
Mixed doubles fundraiser set for Nov. 5
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Tennis teams are holding their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Nov. 5. The event will take place at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on the Perkinston Campus starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee will be $50 per player, with each duo guaranteed three...
bizneworleans.com
Target to Open Smaller Format Store in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La. — The new Target store opening on Oct. 23 at 3450 Highway 190 is smaller than the company’s typical locations and closer to another Target store than it would normally be, but the general merchandise retailer had to get creative to pull off an expansion in a booming Northshore market.
NOLA.com
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
theadvocate.com
As crime rose, this rural Louisiana city started tallying shootings. This year, it's counted 64.
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
fox8live.com
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail reports for Oct. 14-17, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 14, 2022, through Oct. 17, 2022:. Carrie Miley, contempt of court (two counts), possession of Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice-damage/conceal/vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond surrender (two counts) James Thomas, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Lucia Manriquez, in from...
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
NOLA.com
Elmwood store employee used cell phone to record woman in dressing room: JPSO
Authorities arrested an employee of the Nike Community Store in Elmwood and booked him with video voyeurism after a female customer accused him of sliding his cell phone under a dressing room door to record her, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's latest overseas trip: Argentina for climate talk
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to fly to Argentina to attend a climate summit in Buenos Aires, her second overseas trip this month as she continues to face questions about her foreign travel. City Hall spokesperson Gregory Joseph said Saturday that Cantrell will be attending the C40 World...
