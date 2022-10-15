ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Woman stabbed in Mid-Wilshire area, suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, police said. The crime occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Herrera, 23, was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court

A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand

POMONA, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. – An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Altadena Tuesday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lea is Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches tall and...
ALTADENA, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot near East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City

HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy