Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
Woman stabbed in Mid-Wilshire area, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, police said. The crime occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Herrera, 23, was...
Authorities searching for car of suspected homicide victim after body found in Laguna Niguel hotel
Investigators in Orange County are seeking the public's help with a homicide investigation after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel.
foxla.com
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million dollar settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged...
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Altadena Tuesday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lea is Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches tall and...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with murder of motorist dragged under SUV, also charged with additional count of murder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that three people have been charged today in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year. The final arrests led to a police pursuit where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his vehicle. “I am grateful that...
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man pleads guilty to defrauding nearly two dozen women out of nearly $1 Million
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for defrauding 19 victims – some of whom he developed romantic relationships with – and then laundering the proceeds of his scheme. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Irvine, pleaded guilty to one count...
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot near East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
2urbangirls.com
Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City
HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
OC Sheriff's Deputies Seek Help with Homicide Investigation
Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel.
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
