Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Sylvester Stallone Builds Criminal Empire in New ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma. The teaser (watch below), which debuted during Sunday’s (October 16) Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS, shows Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he’s released from prison and relocated to Tulsa to establish criminal operations there. He soon finds that things are very different in the middle of nowhere compared to life in New York City.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
I Ranked Every "American Horror Story" Season, And I'm Curious If You Agree With Me
Raise your hand if you love AHS as much as I do.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made the real family asked that some things be changed.
How Rich Is Olivia Wilde?
Twenty-five million dollars can buy a lot of things, but it can't buy your way out of bad press if news and media sites are determined to report it. Actress and director Olivia Wilde is finding that...
Comments / 0