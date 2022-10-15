Read full article on original website
Woman killed after car drives off freeway embankment
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:28 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Shoup Avenue off ramp where they discovered an SUV had driven off the freeway and crashed down an embankment, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified. He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according...
Palmdale man killed in ATV crash near Acton
The coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was driving an all-terrain vehicle and was killed when it crashed Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of Acton. The deceased was identified as 51-year-old Gilberto Torres of Palmdale. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:01 a.m....
Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged...
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
1 dead after vehicle plunges over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said. Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.
Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said. It is possible the person killed was a pedestrian, she added. The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down westbound lanes 3 and 4 west of Durfee Avenue. The lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.
Woman stabbed in Mid-Wilshire area, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, police said. The crime occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Herrera, 23, was...
Emergency responders assist man who fell into storm drainage
Emergency responders rescued a naked, bleeding man in Saugus Tuesday morning after he got stuck in a storm drain. According to Inspector Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a report of a medical emergency at Vasquez Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Lost Creek Road in Saugus at approximately 10:24 a.m.
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Armored truck guard shot during robbery attempt at Carson bank
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an armored truck driver was shot during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities. It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to...
Single-vehicle crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on the off-ramp of Via Princessa caused two of its three occupants to be transported to the hospital on Sunday night, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. All of the vehicle’s occupants – two adults and one child – sustained minor injuries from...
Parents of woman fatally struck by Metrolink train settle with guard service
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A settlement has been reached in a consolidated lawsuit brought against a security guard service by the parents of a 24-year- old Long Beach woman who was killed after falling onto tracks and hit by a passenger train at the Sylmar Metrolink station in 2018.
Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least two children are among those injured in a violent crash in Canyon Country Sunday night, Oct. 16, 2022. The incident… Read more "Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash"
Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City
HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa… Read more "6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway"
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Police seek public’s help identifying hit-and-run driver who left motorist injured in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who left another motorist with minor injuries in downtown Los Angeles. The female driver in a black 2018 Cadillac XTS made a left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic on West Olympic Boulevard, between South Hope Street and South Grand Avenue near Grand Hope Park, about 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 7 and collided with a tan van that was traveling eastbound on West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
