One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said. It is possible the person killed was a pedestrian, she added. The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down westbound lanes 3 and 4 west of Durfee Avenue. The lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO