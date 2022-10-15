School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured with officials requesting an Aerocare response.

The location was Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road. Traffic was blocked for a time in the area.

Near Brownfield (Nexstar/Staff)

“Responders on scene report that all kids on the bus are okay,” the Brownfield News reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pickup truck was in a crossover and “failed to yield right of way” and pulled out directly in front of the bus.

“There were minor injuries reported to some of the kids, but parents were going to have their own children checked out,” DPS said.

The pickup driver was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for serious injuries, DPS said.

After this story was published, Seagraves ISD provided a statement on Facebook :

Seagraves ISD had our band students involved in an accident on our way to the UIL marching contest today. Thanks to God everyone on our bus survived. We have numerous injuries and ask for prayers for our staff, parents, and these precious students and their families. Prayers for the driver of the other vehicle who is more critical.

