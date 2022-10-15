ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured with officials requesting an Aerocare response.

The location was Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road. Traffic was blocked for a time in the area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyG7M_0iaTXRGG00
    Near Brownfield (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyoRE_0iaTXRGG00
    Near Brownfield (Nexstar/Staff)

“Responders on scene report that all kids on the bus are okay,” the Brownfield News reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pickup truck was in a crossover and “failed to yield right of way” and pulled out directly in front of the bus.

“There were minor injuries reported to some of the kids, but parents were going to have their own children checked out,” DPS said.

The pickup driver was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for serious injuries, DPS said.

After this story was published, Seagraves ISD provided a statement on Facebook :

Seagraves ISD had our band students involved in an accident on our way to the UIL marching contest today. Thanks to God everyone on our bus survived. We have numerous injuries and ask for prayers for our staff, parents, and these precious students and their families. Prayers for the driver of the other vehicle who is more critical.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 2

Related
fox34.com

Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in three-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27. The call was received by LPD around 7:30 p.m. So far, two people have sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital. The crash is currently under...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Driver charged in deadly crash was ‘very unsteady on her feet,’ warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr was “very unsteady on her feet,” after a crash just north of Lubbock, according to a warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, October 14. According to the Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

THE LOSE OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Long Caption THELOSEOFONEOFTHEIROWN - The Levelland Chief of Police Albert Garcia spoke during a press conference Friday regarding the traffic accident Thursday north of Levelland that resulted in the loss of Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth, 38, and the severe injuries of Animal Control Officer Jon Corder, 41. Chief Garcia thanked the helping hands that assisted during Thursday’s events including Levelland EMS, Levelland Fire Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Department, Lubbock UMC and Levelland Covenant Health. Chief Garcia gave a brief background of Goforth and her time as an ACO for the City of Levelland. The chief asks that community members and anyone who is aware of the situation to keep those affected by the events in their prayers. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente) SETTING THE SCENE - During the press conference held Friday at the Levelland Law Enforcement Center, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres set the scene of Thursday’s traffic accident that happened north of Levelland on Highway 385 roughly a mile and a half outside of the town. Sheriff Scifres stated that the cooperative effort on scene between the Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s department helped with the giving of medical treatment. Currently, the Department of Public Safety is now in control of the crash scene investigation. Scifres explained there is no additional information to be given at the current time as the situation is still considered an active investigation. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente)
LEVELLAND, TX
towntalkradio.com

Busy weekend for first responders and emergency crews in Terry County

Five vehicle accidents took place within 33 hours in Terry County, three of them within an hour and a half each other, this past weekend. The first accident reported was the Seagraves ISD activity bus and a pickup truck. At approximately 11:45 am Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident at the intersection of US 62/82 (Lubbock Rd.) and David Bailey Road. According to the TxDPS, a late model gray Ford F-150 was traveling south on 62/82 and a Seagraves ISD activities bus carrying band students to a marching contest was traveling north on 62/82. The driver of the F-150 turned east (left) at the intersection of 62/82 and David Bailey and failed to yield to the activity bus. The bus and F-150 crashed, sending the F-150 into the median facing south, and the bus ended up in the ditch next to the Bailey Toliver RV property.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is mourning her husband, after State Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed him Friday in North Lubbock. 63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the barrow ditch to air up a tire, when he was hit and killed Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says she feels she’s been robbed of more time with her soulmate.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

CITY OF LEVELLAND FACES LOSS OF LIFE

Long Caption CITYOFLEVELLANDFACESLOSSOFLIFE– A two vehicle collision on Highway 385 roughly two miles north of Levelland resulted in one fatality. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, City of Levelland Animal Control officers were working and parked northbound on the improved shoulder of Highway 385. A pickup truck heading northbound drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Animal Control vehicle. Animal Control officer and driver of the city vehicle, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Animal Control officer and passenger Jonathan David Corder, 41, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for severe injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland. (Staff Photo by DeeLaine Ruiz)
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Man suspected in fatal September shooting indicted on murder charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man suspected of killing 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia earlier this year. In the early morning hours on Sept. 17, Garcia and three other people were at a business near 50th Street and Research Boulevard. The group got into an altercation...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy