Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
Victim in Dorchester homicide identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
K-9 Wyatt finds missing 76-year-old N.H. woman safe
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police are recognizing a brave K-9 after he found a woman safe who walked off from her home. Shortly before noon on Oct. 18, the Portsmouth Police Department requested the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Canine Unit to find the 76-year-old woman, who had left home at around 9:30 that morning.
Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell Wednesday morning. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington police tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack river and the surrounding area.
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
Sherborn Police officer reaches halfway point on walk across Mass. to raise awareness of first responder suicide
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sherborn Officer Doug Kingsley reached the halfway point Monday on his walk across Massachusetts to raise awareness of first responder suicide. Kingsley, who set off from Egremont on the New York border earlier this month, reached Uxbridge on Monday, marking the halfway point of his 219-mile journey. Kingsley was inspired to bring attention to the issue after someone he went to the police academy with died by suicide a year ago.
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Third arrest made in vicious attack of Brockton men stemming from road rage incident
BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a third person in connection with a vicious attack that left an elderly man and his friend hospitalized in September. 19-year-old Korey Gallagher-Lee turned himself in on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60 or disabled person, assault and battery on an elderly person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 with serious injury.
‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead
In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
School bus crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. Police said there are injuries. It’s unclear whether students were on the bus at the time. Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as...
Leominster Police officer stabbed while responding to call
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Leominster is recovering after being stabbed while performing a wellness check on Monday. The police department said the officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. when the stabbing occurred. While the officer was on scene, a 30-year-old woman stabbed him in the thigh with what is being called a “dagger,” according to law enforcement officials.
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
City of Milton sues MBTA over decade-long platform staircase closure
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Milton filed a lawsuit Friday against the MBTA claiming the T isn’t fixing a broken staircase that has been closed for years, inconveniencing riders. Milton cited the T’s failure to fix the broken staircase, which connects Adams Street to the Milton station...
More than a dozen striking Teamsters members arrested in Plympton
PLYMPTON, Mass. — More than a dozen striking Teamsters members were arrested at the Sysco Food Distribution plant in Plympton on Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a disturbance at the plant on Spring Street found 400 local and national Teamsters members who were blocking both entrances to the facility with tractor-trailers, according to the Plympton Police Department.
"Angels without wings," Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after stabbing
BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been...
Remains of POW who served in Korean War returned to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The remains of an East Boston native who died a prisoner of war in Korea have returned to Massachusetts. Army Corporal Joseph Puopolo’s remains were escorted by police to a funeral home in East Boston on Tuesday, weeks after being identified at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
