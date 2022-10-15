BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO