Essex County, NJ

NJ school tries to cancel LGBT musical ‘The Prom’ over ‘inappropriate’ content

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
 4 days ago

Reorder your corsage because this New Jersey “Prom” must go on.

Cedar Grove High School almost put the kibosh on its production of “The Prom” — which follows a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend as her date — due to “inappropriate” content, according to NJ.com .

However, once an alumnus of the Essex County, New Jersey school got wind of the impending cancellation, she posted to social media, and saved the show.

On Oct. 13, Rebecca Altschul took to Instagram to explain that although the students themselves handpicked the musical — which debuted on Broadway in 2018 — “the administration would not like us to move forward … due to ‘community concern’ over the themes.'”

Supporters commented on her post with messages like, “Very ironic how the whole premise of this show is a school/classmates not supporting the lgbtq+ community and then that’s exactly what cedar grove decides to do.”

Actor Josh Lamon, who starred “The Prom” when it ran on Broadway, also posted on his Instagram page , saying, “This is infuriating and deeply homophobic. There is nothing inappropriate in or about the show.”

“The Prom” debuted on Broadway in 2018 and is about a lesbian high school student who isn’t allowed to bring her girlfriend to the school prom.
Alamy

He also suggested that proponents attend the district’s next Board of Education meeting to help reverse the decision.

The social media buzz surrounding the controversy helped the cause and “within 12 hours of hearing, the [administration] has backed down and the show will go on,” Altshul told BroadwayWorld .

The district’s superintendent said Friday that the school will put on a “High School Edition” that is more family friendly.

