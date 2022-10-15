ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
FORT WORTH, TX
kurv.com

Man Killed After Pointing Gun At Police Officer

(AP) — Fort Worth police say an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who pointed a handgun at him after police responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said he was damaging her home with a hammer. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has identified the man killed early Sunday as Taylor Grimes.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer

It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Graham Avenue

On October 15, 2022, at around 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 600 block of Graham Avenue of two men shot. The preliminary determination determined when officers arrived they found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue took...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
