Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Police See Spike in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Incidents ReportedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
Plano man sentenced to life for murder of his sister and her boyfriend
It’s life behind bars for a Plano man who was convicted of murdering his sister and her boyfriend. Blake Richards was sentenced yesterday. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says the life sentence comes with no possibility of parole
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
Officers fatally shoot 'person of interest' in connection to North Richland Hills murder, police say
Officers fatally shot a 28-year-old “person of interest” during a traffic stop after he pointed a gun at them Monday afternoon in Southlake, police say.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
kurv.com
Man Killed After Pointing Gun At Police Officer
(AP) — Fort Worth police say an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who pointed a handgun at him after police responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said he was damaging her home with a hammer. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has identified the man killed early Sunday as Taylor Grimes.
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
Badly wounded man found in parking lot of The Colony police headquarters
Police in The Colony are still investigating after a badly wounded man ended up in the police headquarters parking lot Monday. The man had been shot in the head but investigators say it looks like it was self-inflicted but accidental.
Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver
The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
WFAA
After 2nd conviction for Dallas serial killer, will Collin County try case and seek death penalty?
"Amongst themselves they're having a vigorous debate. They're also wanting to be inclusive of the families of the victims," said attorney Scott J. Becker.
WFAA
Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say
In a press release, police said the mother called about her son damaging her house with a hammer. Allegedly, he later pointed a gun at an officer.
dallasexpress.com
Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer
It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Graham Avenue
On October 15, 2022, at around 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 600 block of Graham Avenue of two men shot. The preliminary determination determined when officers arrived they found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue took...
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
90min
881
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 1