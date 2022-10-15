Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting

DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party, the Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Multiple shooting victims were taken to hospitals, officials said. One person was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to officials.

Officials said to avoid the area of Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street in the Sherrelwood area, where an investigation was ongoing.

Late Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that because of the sensitivity of the case, the amount of information they are receiving and protecting the victims, they will release more details on an extended timeline.

The Sheriff’s Office also said it was collaborating with the county District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continued.