Anaheim, CA

localocnews.com

O.C. oil spill $50M class action settlement deal reached ￼

A preliminary settlement agreement in the OC oil spill class action litigation was filed late last night. The proposed settlement is subject to Court Approval, and a hearing on a motion for preliminary approval is set for November 16, 2022, in Judge David O. Carter’s courtroom. The pipeline, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest

Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Raises $45K for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC

Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. They helped Julian take his mind off his treatments for brain cancer, a diagnosis Julian received when he was in kindergarten. Julian attended Mariners Elementary School, as did neighbor Lauren Roberts. When she learned that Julian was battling brain cancer, five-year-old Lauren asked her parents to help her open a lemonade stand in support of her friend.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project

The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Buena Park native serves aboard USS Nimitz

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Andrew Ferrer, from Buena Park, Calif., stands primary operator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment.
BUENA PARK, CA
localocnews.com

Bates, Foley Discuss Coastal Erosion, Toll Roads, Dana Point Harbor

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

100+ Years at Laguna Playhouse

The Laguna Playhouse is founded. Plays are performed in private homes. The first full production, “Suppressed Desires” by Susan Glaspell, is presented in an old vulcanizing shop. 1924. The Playhouse, built at a cost of $5,000, opens at 319 Ocean Ave. and serves as the home of The...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Kids from the O.C. Prentice School had a fun adventure at the Pali Institute

Students from The Prentice School in Santa Ana recently spent three days and two nights at Pali Institute, an overnight education facility located in the San Bernardino Mountains near Lake Arrowhead. At Pali, students were able to bond with classmates, unwind with outdoor recreational activities, and engage in a variety of hands-on science classes focused on progressive learning and the natural sciences.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible

The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

November’s 2nd Sunday in the Chapel celebrates Veterans Day

The tradition to celebrate Veterans Day at St. Isidore Historical Plaza continues. Bring your flag, your American pride, and shout HURRAY as we celebrate the courage and our gratitude to local Veterans and Soldiers. The event will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks

The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, October 6 to October 14, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 6, 2022. Suspicious...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

OC bus strike postponed?

KTLA is reporting that a strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations. Only an hour before the strike was set to begin – right after midnight – the union said it...

