localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Be Well OC Forum, Jamboree Road Construction
Please join us on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., for a free forum featuring Be Well OC. Be Well OC began serving Newport Beach in February and is already making a big difference in our community. Alyssa Guerrero, supervisor...
localocnews.com
Community invited to Garden Grove Park playground dedication on October 25, 2022
The City of Garden Grove invites the community to attend a dedication event for Garden Grove Park’s new all-inclusive aircraft-themed playground on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at 9301 Westminster Avenue. The free event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, themed giveaways, and treats. The new play area...
localocnews.com
Casino Royale Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation to take place November 12, 2022
Purchase your tickets today for “Casino Royale” Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. The Los Alamitos Community Foundation is a newly established organization that partners with the City of Los Alamitos to...
localocnews.com
OC Workforce Solutions to host Open House Events for community members, businesses, and organizations
Garden Grove, Calif. (October 18, 2022) – Orange County (OC) Workforce Solutions is hosting a series of open house events to welcome Orange County residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to tour the center, meet staff members, and learn more about the array of career and employer services provided at no cost.
localocnews.com
O.C. oil spill $50M class action settlement deal reached ￼
A preliminary settlement agreement in the OC oil spill class action litigation was filed late last night. The proposed settlement is subject to Court Approval, and a hearing on a motion for preliminary approval is set for November 16, 2022, in Judge David O. Carter’s courtroom. The pipeline, which...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest
Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
localocnews.com
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Raises $45K for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC
Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. They helped Julian take his mind off his treatments for brain cancer, a diagnosis Julian received when he was in kindergarten. Julian attended Mariners Elementary School, as did neighbor Lauren Roberts. When she learned that Julian was battling brain cancer, five-year-old Lauren asked her parents to help her open a lemonade stand in support of her friend.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 19, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to drop back...
localocnews.com
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project
The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
localocnews.com
Buena Park native serves aboard USS Nimitz
U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Andrew Ferrer, from Buena Park, Calif., stands primary operator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment.
localocnews.com
Bates, Foley Discuss Coastal Erosion, Toll Roads, Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
100+ Years at Laguna Playhouse
The Laguna Playhouse is founded. Plays are performed in private homes. The first full production, “Suppressed Desires” by Susan Glaspell, is presented in an old vulcanizing shop. 1924. The Playhouse, built at a cost of $5,000, opens at 319 Ocean Ave. and serves as the home of The...
localocnews.com
Kids from the O.C. Prentice School had a fun adventure at the Pali Institute
Students from The Prentice School in Santa Ana recently spent three days and two nights at Pali Institute, an overnight education facility located in the San Bernardino Mountains near Lake Arrowhead. At Pali, students were able to bond with classmates, unwind with outdoor recreational activities, and engage in a variety of hands-on science classes focused on progressive learning and the natural sciences.
localocnews.com
Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible
The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
localocnews.com
November’s 2nd Sunday in the Chapel celebrates Veterans Day
The tradition to celebrate Veterans Day at St. Isidore Historical Plaza continues. Bring your flag, your American pride, and shout HURRAY as we celebrate the courage and our gratitude to local Veterans and Soldiers. The event will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
localocnews.com
Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks
The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, October 6 to October 14, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 6, 2022. Suspicious...
localocnews.com
OC bus strike postponed?
KTLA is reporting that a strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations. Only an hour before the strike was set to begin – right after midnight – the union said it...
localocnews.com
Fatal hit-and-run in Long Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue
On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at approximately 8:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue regarding a subject in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the...
