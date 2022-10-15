ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Fire Department investigating cause of fatal house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) and Lynchburg Fire Marshall’s office are investigating the cause of a house fire that began this morning and ended with one dead. According to Lynchburg Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the 1200 block of Early street around 8:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
SHREWSBURY, PA
cbs19news

Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
WSET

33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
SALEM, VA
cbs19news

Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

