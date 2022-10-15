Read full article on original website
WSET
HEAR IT: Barrage of gunshots fired off Westerly Drive, LPD investigating
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence on Westerly Drive near Langhorne Road. LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive around 3:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street, LPD said. There were no...
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
wfirnews.com
Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Fire Department investigating cause of fatal house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) and Lynchburg Fire Marshall’s office are investigating the cause of a house fire that began this morning and ended with one dead. According to Lynchburg Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the 1200 block of Early street around 8:30...
WSLS
Deadly Lynchburg house fire likely accidental in nature, Fire Marshal’s Office says
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:45 p.m.:. The Fire Marshal’s office has provided an update on the cause of the fire that left one person dead and one person in the hospital Tuesday morning in Lynchburg. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1200 block of Early Street...
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters rescue person after car goes down embankment in Botetourt Co.
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says crews responded to multiple motor vehicle crashes on Saturday including one with serious injuries. Crews say they responded to Parkway Drive in Buchanan to find a vehicle that had run off the road and went approximately...
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive
A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
cbs19news
Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
