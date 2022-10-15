BALTIMORE -- Howard County police are alerting residents to an uptick in automobile robberies.Criminals are targeting vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia.It's part of a national trend that started on social media.People are participating in a TikTok challenge that requires them to steal cars using objects that can often be found at home.Many modern cars have push-start buttons that turn on a vehicle but this trend specifically targets Hyundai and Kia cars made between 2011–2021.These cars are particularly vulnerable to theft because they can be rigged with a USB cord."You can basically use a USB cord that you can buy anywhere to start these cars after you remove the steering column," Howard County Police Department spokesman Seth Hoffman.In a statement to CBS News, Hyundai said that criminals are targeting its vehicles without engine immobilizers."[I]mmobilizers detect a computer chip on either a KEY OR FOB that allows the engine to start," according to the statement.Hyundai recently released a security kit that car owners can have installed at the dealership, Hoffman said.Additionally, car owners can purchase a steering wheel lock as well as park somewhere that requires security access.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO