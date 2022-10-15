Read full article on original website
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSET
HEAR IT: Barrage of gunshots fired off Westerly Drive, LPD investigating
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence on Westerly Drive near Langhorne Road. LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive around 3:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street, LPD said. There were no...
wfirnews.com
Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WSET
Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
WSET
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive
A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSET
One person seriously injured after vehicle fell down an embankment: Firefighters
BUCHANAN Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they were busy Saturday with a number of crashes. They responded to a vehicle that went approximately 50 feet down an embankment, firefighters said. This incident happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan. They secured the vehicle...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WSET
12-year-old alerts family, everyone gets out safe in early morning blaze in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox fire crews battled an early morning blaze on Monday that left one family without a home. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Stonewall Road for reports of a fire at a home there. Crews arrived to find fire...
WSET
Salem Fire & EMS Department Honors Roanoke Campus Safety Officer
SALEM (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department honored a Campus Safety Officer for his efforts on Monday. The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street early in the morning on September 25. According to the department, four people were inside...
cbs19news
Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
WSET
Protect and Serve: Danville Officer goes the extra mile to help elderly woman
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Officer is being recognized for taking the mission of "Protect and Serve" to a whole new level in the River City community. The Danville Police Department shared a post recognizing Officer Hughes after they received a message from a citizen. Here is the...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
