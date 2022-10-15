Herro talks trip with Butler, Poole contract ahead of Heat regular season debut

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro took advantage of the Heat’s two off days with a trip to Turks and Caicos. But not for vacation, Herro said Saturday.

“It was just a small little getaway for a couple hours,” he said. “We worked out, played some cards, just spent time together. It wasn’t too much of a vacation for us.”

Player-by-player guide: What to expect from Miami Heat’s roster entering the 2022-23 season

Coach Erik Spoelstra said it was nice to see his players take advantage of living so close to the Caribbean and use it as an opportunity to bond ahead of the 82-game season grind. A quick flight to Turks and Caicos, a relaxing game of golf or a dip in the pool or Atlantic Ocean; Spoesltra views these as added benefits of calling South Florida home and important recovery.

In that same vein, Spoelstra was asked about the Heat’s week off between its last preseason contest and the regular season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday.

“I like it,” Spoelstra said. “I mean, maybe not a full week, but I do like the opportunity to have some practice time. We’re going to play 82 games, where we don’t get an opportunity a lot of times once you get into the schedule [for] multiple days of practice to really clean up. So I do like the opportunity to take advantage of that before Game 1. …Our guys are really approaching the practices the right way.”

Spoelstra on acquiring DJ Stewart, developing players

The Heat claimed DJ Stewart off waivers on Friday after the Dallas Mavericks waived him earlier in the week. The guard previously played for Miami in the Summer League last year and spent time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season, where he’s expected to return.

The Heat held Stewart’s G League rights prior to Friday, but claimed him so it could give him an Exhibit 10 bonus of up to $50,000 should he spend 60 or more days with the Skyforce this year.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Spoelstra said. “He’s a very intriguing player who got a lot better over the months in the G League.”

In speaking on Stewart, Spoelstra also talked about two key questions the Heat try to answer when it comes to developing players and figuring out who to retain:

“I think it becomes increasingly more challenging every year,” he said of holding onto players whose work is mostly done in private. “You know, agents sometimes thinking you have to go somewhere else to be seen. My feeling is the most important thing for a player is No. 1, are they comfortable? And how can you get comfortable in the system? …That’s the biggest thing.

“Then secondly, are you getting better? Is the environment bringing more out of you and challenging you to become different and better? I think that both those things happened with DJ. And that’s part of the business. Trying to navigate through all of that.”

Herro shares his thoughts on Jordan Poole contract

News broke of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s four-year, $140 million contract extension Saturday morning.

When asked if he still felt content with his new up to $130 million contract, Herro said he was happy for Poole.

“I’m super happy for him,” Herro said. “Guys get paid in the league, and I’m happy two guys from Wisconsin, or from Milwaukee, can get a pretty good sized bag. So I’m happy for Jordan, and I hope he continues to play well.”

Injury and personnel updates

Rookie Nikola Jović (lower back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) did not practice Saturday, although Jović was seen putting up shots after practice.

In addition to claiming Setwart, the Heat also plans to sign guard Jon Elmore to an Exhibit 10 contract. Elmore went undrafted in 2019 out of Marshall and spent last season in the Lithuanian Basketball League. He’s expected to transition to the Skyforce as well.