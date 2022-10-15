Read full article on original website
WTAP
Sisters Health Foundation celebrates 25 year anniversary
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - the Sisters Health Foundation celebrated its 25 anniversary at WVUP on Tuesday. Several of Wood county’s non-profits were there to help them celebrate. The foundation serves 11 counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley including Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties in West...
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. holds volunteer reception center training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held a training to prepare people for when disaster strikes. Health department officials came together to train up on how to efficiently work with spontaneous volunteers when a disaster hits. Officials such as public information officer, Amy Phelps says that these...
WTAP
Wheelhouse dedicated in Mountwood Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon a wheelhouse was dedicated in Mountwood park. The wheelhouse stood outside in the elements for years until Mike Naylor donated funding in order to preserve the wheel. The wheel is now placed in a shed, the wheel is still viewable to anyone that travels...
WTAP
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
WTAP
Barlow VFD celebrates their 75th year of service
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Barlow VFD celebrated their 75th year of service to the community. First responders from all years came back to reflect on the time they spent serving the community and some newer members celebrated what the fire department could become. Squad Chief, Janet Seaman, thanks...
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
WTAP
Marietta College dedicates social justice activists plaque on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday, Marietta College dedicated a marker on campus to honor the social justice activists from the 1800s’. The marker now is temporary but a permanent marker will be placed on the campus in the coming months. Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Tony Mayle, says that...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
WTAP
Wood County Schools hosts Renewal Levy informational meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Board of Education held an informational meeting Tuesday night regarding the Renewal Levy. The levy will be on the ballot in November. The informational session was held at the Wood County Technical Center. According to Wood County Schools Superintendent Christie Willis, the...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
WDTV
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department to place officers in schools
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department will be placing officers at elementary schools. This comes after the idea was brought up at a board meeting. After recent school shootings, the LCSD wants to make sure their students are as safe as possible. Starting Nov. 1, Lewis...
WTAP
Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Dairy Queen location in Marietta, Ohio, helped out first responders who responded to the fatal plane crash Tuesday morning by offering free meals. Assistant Store Leader Tamika Parker and Store Leader Maddie Dunn, say they saw the plane go down when they arrived for work.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
School briefly placed in lockout while possible online threat investigated
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School was placed under a lockout Tuesday morning. Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb said the school went into a lockout at around 9:30 a.m. in response to a possible online threat. The lockout was where only authorized personnel, school employees and police had access...
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
WTAP
School officials tell drivers to be mindful to school buses on the road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is National School Bus Safety Week and school officials are requesting drivers be mindful of buses and use caution. Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says that drivers and others out on the roads need to be more aware. This is not only with...
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan
Michael Alan Cottrell, 61, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1961, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Michael Joe Cottrell and Charlene Ann Allman Cottrell of Parkersburg. Growing up, Mike had a love for football, baseball,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Ghost Hunters’ episode to explore Blennerhassett Island
PARKERSBURG — The “Ghost Hunters” show featuring The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) will air an episode featuring a visit to Blennerhassett Island at Parkersburg at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Travel Channel. The event features the TAPS team and the Ghost Brothers. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park...
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
WTAP
Obituary: Russell, Lura Emily
Lura Emily Russell, 83, of Parkersburg, died October 14, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a brief illness. She was born on June 7, 1939, in Leachtown, the daughter of the late Charles Rinehart and the late Wanita Rinehart. Lura was a 1956 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She was a homemaker, though, for a time, she had a small business of wallpapering and interior painting. Through the years, she enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, working in her flowers and antiques, drawing and painting, fishing, and reading.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Wood County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — The deaths of two Wood County residents were attributed to COVID-19 in Monday’s virus update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Two men, ages 83 and 78, were among six deaths reported since Friday. The others were a 73-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 84-year-old Pendleton County man, a 65-year-old Greenbrier County woman and a 79-year-old Boone County woman.
