Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Wichita Eagle
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills
Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
Wichita Eagle
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Wichita Eagle
Zay Jones on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘October Has Been Spooky’
To say October has been a rough month for the Jaguars would be putting it lightly. In a month full of losses, turnovers, goblins, and ghouls, the month has been, well, spooky. “October has been spooky, to say the least," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Monday. "You want...
Wichita Eagle
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter
Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers
The Jets handed it to the Packers at Lambeau Field on a brisk autumn Sunday under cloudy grey skies. It wasn't just a win, it was a brutal display of power at the line of scrimmage, in the trenches. New York punished Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nobody was...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?
Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley and TE Donald Parham Jr.
The Chargers defeated the Broncos 19-16 on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but it didn’t come without experiencing a few more injuries. Kicker Dustin Hopkins injured his hamstring early in the second quarter following an extra point attempt, but gutted through his remaining four field goal kicks for the rest of the contest.
Wichita Eagle
Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
Wichita Eagle
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He’s Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense
Former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and team captain, knows a thing or two about a good defense when he sees one. Carson was part of a Giants defensive unit nicknamed the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Wichita Eagle
5 Storylines for New York Giants’ Week 7 Game at Jacksonville
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants look to continue improving step by step this week when they travel down south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their third game against an AFC opponent. The Giants, 2-0 thus far against AFC teams (and undefeated this...
Wichita Eagle
Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Update About Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson left Sunday's win over the Saints with a right shoulder injury. Zac Taylor shared an encouraging update about the Bengals' star linebacker on Wednesday. "Good. I'd say he's day-to-day right now. I wouldn't rule him out this week," Taylor said. Wilson has 37 tackles and...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott ‘Speaks’ on ‘Control’; Jerry Jones’ Cowboys ‘Now A Better Team’
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Comments / 0