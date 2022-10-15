ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England, ND

Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter

Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
SEATTLE, WA
Jets’ Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers

The Jets handed it to the Packers at Lambeau Field on a brisk autumn Sunday under cloudy grey skies. It wasn't just a win, it was a brutal display of power at the line of scrimmage, in the trenches. New York punished Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nobody was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?

Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
OXFORD, MS
Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
HOUSTON, TX
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
5 Storylines for New York Giants’ Week 7 Game at Jacksonville

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants look to continue improving step by step this week when they travel down south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their third game against an AFC opponent. The Giants, 2-0 thus far against AFC teams (and undefeated this...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
SEATTLE, WA

