Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4
Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade for Chase Claypool or DJ Moore? A Better WR Idea for Dallas
FRISCO - Going into NFL Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys could've been as justified to have been thought of as "buyers'' before the Nov. 1 trade deadline as the Pittsburgh Steelers could've been thought of as "sellers.''. Did the weekend's games change any of that?. There is a lingering perception...
Raleigh News & Observer
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft forecast: Where are Panthers positioned in first round entering Week 7?
The Carolina Panthers are off to a miserable 1-5 start, but a silver lining could be on its way in the form of a top-three selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the quarterback depth chart in shambles, having a top pick to target a standout quarterback prospect like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young could help the Panthers turn things around for the future.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Poona Ford vs. Cardinals: ‘One of His Better Games Ever’
The Seattle Seahawks and a stout defensive effort haven't often been used in the same sentence dating back to last season. But in a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle's defense looked like a completely different unit than the one that has allowed the third-most yards (410.8) and second-most points per game (27.2) this season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Ex Lineman Signed by Rams as Takk McKinley Cut
FRISCO - A Cowboys-related shake-up ... Moves toward Philly ... Jerry Jones says "Beer Me!'' ... Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster...
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Update About Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson left Sunday's win over the Saints with a right shoulder injury. Zac Taylor shared an encouraging update about the Bengals' star linebacker on Wednesday. "Good. I'd say he's day-to-day right now. I wouldn't rule him out this week," Taylor said. Wilson has 37 tackles and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Micah Parsons a ‘Lion’ vs. Lions: Could Coach Dan Campbell’s Detroit Offense Give Him Trouble?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons found himself all over the field in Sunday's 26-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Tasked with dropping back into pass coverage while being also being a focal point of blitzes to make Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uncomfortable, Parsons once again put his versatility on display.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers
A physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups. Thick build that is reminiscent of a slightly shorter tight end. Plays primarily as a Z and Zb receiver with some snaps in the backfield. Has been utilized on orbit motions and jet actions with intent, making him the primary read as opposed to eye candy. Uses his frame appropriately over the middle of the field. Will wall off smaller corners on slants and in-breakers, showing a considerable catch-in-traffic ability. Fairly sudden given his frame and will set defenders up with a slight hesitation at the top of his route to create separation. Mismatch when guarded by apex defenders or nickel players where switch releases let him expose single high coverages over the top. Shows a propensity to track the deep ball here, working over the shoulder in stride and finishing for touchdowns. Struggles arise when matched up with true outside corners. Can be clamped in press coverage and doesn't show elite short-area separation or nuanced releases. Mostly an underneath player and doesn't exactly break the defense with speed or verticality. Not much gained after the catch. Wish his physicality would carry over to run blocking and needs to clean up some mental errors including holding and false starts. Jenkins is a rocked-up pass catcher whose frame and strong hands allow him to work the middle of the field with ease. While he may not separate vertically against corners, he’s a mismatch against nickel players and can win over the top when aligned there.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers activate Sam Darnold’s IR practice window: What it means for QB depth chart
The Carolina Panthers’ seemingly never-ending quarterback shuffle took another turn on Wednesday. The Panthers announced the team has activated former starting quarterback Sam Darnold’s 21-day practice window on injured reserve. Darnold will now have 21 days to practice and be elevated back to the 53-man roster. If Darnold...
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Raleigh News & Observer
How the Saints Offense Can Keep an Underrated Cardinals Defense Off-Balance in Week 7
A 2-4 New Orleans Saints team just one game out of first place in the NFC South faces a critical Thursday night road matchup against the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Saints are coming off a 30-26 home loss to Cincinnati, a game where they were without their top three receivers, their starting quarterback, best cornerback, and top return threat.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Lose Needham for the Season
The Miami Dolphins' already short-handed cornerback group took another major hit during the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Fourth-year player Nik Needham sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the 24-16 loss, as confirmed by a league source, and will be out for the season. Needham was injured when he was covering wide receiver Adam Thielen on the first play after the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Who Do Jaguars Land in Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock Draft?
There are still 190 days and at least 11 games to go until the 2023 NFL Draft but, hey, let's have some fun anyways. For several teams throughout the league, such as the Carolina Panthers and, well, the Carolina Panthers, eyes are already directly on next year's draft. Sitting at 2-4 and within one score of each of their losses, the Jaguars are not yet in draft mode, but it doesn't hurt to take a early look ahead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ben Roethlisberger: Buccaneers Tom Brady ‘Didn’t Look Like He Wanted To Be Out There’
Is anyone around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having fun right now?. At 3-3, there are many teams who would love to be in the position the Bucs are in. .500 with talent and the potential to say things should be better. But when you enter the year with the expectations...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions-Cowboys Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Week 6 showcased to NFL fans and oddsmakers that the gap between the Eagles and Cowboys is considerable without Dak Prescott under center. Even with Prescott, Philadelphia may be the most complete team in the NFL. On Monday, we learned that Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the...
Comments / 0