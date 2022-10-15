Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Wichita Eagle
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills
Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
Wichita Eagle
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be heading to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, likely without their Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Teller gave an update on Wednesday that he is not likely to play against the Ravens. Teller is comparing the injury to the one that forced him to...
Wichita Eagle
Zay Jones on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘October Has Been Spooky’
To say October has been a rough month for the Jaguars would be putting it lightly. In a month full of losses, turnovers, goblins, and ghouls, the month has been, well, spooky. “October has been spooky, to say the least," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Monday. "You want...
Wichita Eagle
Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
Wichita Eagle
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Wichita Eagle
Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Update About Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson left Sunday's win over the Saints with a right shoulder injury. Zac Taylor shared an encouraging update about the Bengals' star linebacker on Wednesday. "Good. I'd say he's day-to-day right now. I wouldn't rule him out this week," Taylor said. Wilson has 37 tackles and...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers
The Jets handed it to the Packers at Lambeau Field on a brisk autumn Sunday under cloudy grey skies. It wasn't just a win, it was a brutal display of power at the line of scrimmage, in the trenches. New York punished Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nobody was...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the game today. The third-year pro has garnered north of 70 catches, more than 900 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, a...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?
Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Wichita Eagle
5 Storylines for New York Giants’ Week 7 Game at Jacksonville
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants look to continue improving step by step this week when they travel down south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their third game against an AFC opponent. The Giants, 2-0 thus far against AFC teams (and undefeated this...
Wichita Eagle
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He’s Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense
Former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and team captain, knows a thing or two about a good defense when he sees one. Carson was part of a Giants defensive unit nicknamed the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Wichita Eagle
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
