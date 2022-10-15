Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

New England Patriots haven’t said which quarterback would start against the Cleveland Browns, it could be Mac Jones.

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play.

Jones has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain, which can linger and be worse than a normal sprain. The Alabama product has missed the last two games for New England, in which the team went 1-1.

If Jones is not able to go, it will be Bailey Zappe under center. The rookie is 27-of-36 passing through the two games he has played in. Zappe has two touchdowns and one interception to his record.

Brian Hoyer is on the injured reserve, or else there would be a good chance the Browns see a very familiar face. No matter who is at quarterback, the focal point of the Browns’ defense has to be to stop Rhamondre Stevenson and the run.

