Ballots across Colorado were put in the mail Monday. You should have yours soon. The post office in Glenwood Springs sent out roughly 32,500 ballots to registered voters in Eagle County. Those ballots can be returned almost as soon as they arrive, either by mail — you must pay for the postage — or by dropping the ballot at one of seven drop boxes scattered throughout the county. Those drop boxes are all available 24 hours per day, and all are under constant video surveillance.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO