Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail
I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Letter: Better transit equals a better community
Vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot. The RTA process began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We have the opportunity to build a better community by voting “yes” to transit. We need this. We must ensure that people can get to their jobs, access community services, and enjoy what our valley has to offer.
Letter: Support transit at the ballot
Eagle County’s evolution into a year-round community and world-renowned visitor destination has created significant transportation and parking challenges for local businesses and residents alike. Employers, workers and other community members increasingly see a pressing need for a more comprehensive valley-wide, year-round approach to public transit. I encourage you to...
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson
I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
Letter: Transportation authority is our best way forward
Eagle County’s population is growing, our resorts have continued to be world-class destinations, and visitors continue to visit this region. This growth provides economic opportunities for many but also strains our region’s housing and transportation systems. It’s long past time to work on collaborative solutions to increase transit...
Letter: 40 Days for Life campaign returns
On Sept. 28, 40 Days for Life began its second 2022 campaign in Glenwood Springs. The centerpiece of the campaign is a peaceful, non-political vigil on the public sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood Clinic near the Glenwood Springs Mall. The fall campaign will run until Nov. 6. For more information go to: 40DaysforLife.com/glenwoodsprings.
Vail Symposium presents panel discussion about preserving the Colorado River
IF YOU GO: What: Overworked and Under Threat: Preserving the Colorado River When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, 6-7:15 p.m. Where: Zoom Webinar | Virtual More information: This webinar is free. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. The Colorado River is a workhorse — sustaining life as we know it for...
Vail Symposium names James Kenly as its new director
Following the announcement of Kris Sabel’s retirement as executive director at Vail Symposium at the end of 2022, Vail Symposium Chairman Dale Mosier has announced that James Kenly will take over as executive director of the organization starting in 2023. Kenly will succeed Kris Sabel who will retire at the end of this year. Vail Symposium, which provides thought-provoking, diverse and affordable educational programs for the Vail Valley, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Eagle County election ballots are in the mail
Ballots across Colorado were put in the mail Monday. You should have yours soon. The post office in Glenwood Springs sent out roughly 32,500 ballots to registered voters in Eagle County. Those ballots can be returned almost as soon as they arrive, either by mail — you must pay for the postage — or by dropping the ballot at one of seven drop boxes scattered throughout the county. Those drop boxes are all available 24 hours per day, and all are under constant video surveillance.
Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all
I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community. Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing...
Haims: Keeping fit during the winter
When people are depressed and anxious, exercise is not often high on the list of things to do. However, once you find the fortitude to help yourself and get out of your own way, you may discover that the psychological and physical benefits of exercising this winter are just what you need.
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region
Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may re-focus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Brandl: Fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability
My name is Brian Brandl, native son of the town of Gypsum! Growing up in this close-knit, outdoor-loving community played a major part in shaping me into the man I am today. Besides being an avid skier and outdoorsman, I have a strong connection to the people and the history of Eagle County.
Avon considers joining public broadband network Project THOR
The Avon Town Council is considering joining Project THOR, a government-owned regional network bringing broadband to rural Colorado, to improve access and reduce the cost of high quality broadband in the town. At the council meeting on Tuesday, the town invited representatives from local broadband providers and the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments to get a better idea of the current services available and determine whether investing in the new public broadband service is a worthwhile expense.
Romer: We’re better when we work together
Thank you to our local towns, county and special districts for their collaboration in working with the business community to bring forth the proposed regional transportation authority. This is but one example of how we are better together. Creating a comprehensive year-round transit and transportation system requires valley-wide collaboration and...
Avon opts out of state-wide paid leave program
The Avon Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the state-wide Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, known as the FAMLI program. The town is following the lead of the vast majority of municipalities — including the Breckenridge, Vail and Telluride town councils — which have all determined that the financial requirement of the town government and the employees is not worth the returns of the program at this time.
Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base. Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is...
