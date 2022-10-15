Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost

Reece James will not have surgery on his knee and will not play again before the start of the World Cup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

England international Reece James saw a specialist today in London about a knee injury he picked up earlier this week against AC Milan in the Champions League.

It is estimated that it will keep the Chelsea right-back out of action for around two months, making it a race against time for him to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Graham Potter will also be very concerned as the 22-year-old will be sidelined for a number of key matches in the upcoming weeks, including games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Considering he will almost certainly not play before again for the Blues before the tournament kicks off, it leaves it up to the Three Lions manager to decide whether to include him in the squad or not.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently injured, leaving a real problem for the national side. It could make the team play a back-four system although it would be risky to alter things without any practice beforehand.

Alexander-Arnold is thought to be back in time but still has not been in the best of form as of late. The injuries could open more opportunities for the likes of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ben White.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein tweeted the news out on Saturday evening.

Read More Chelsea Stories