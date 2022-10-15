The elusive R&B star may not have announced a new project, but fans are still excitedly optimistic. Not every artist is as eager to build up an online profile, get to the top of the charts every few weeks, or confine themselves to trappings of music stardom. That’s pretty much Bryson Tiller’s MO, who broke onto the scene with big hits like “Don’t” and “Exchange,” but has since popped up here and there, especially when it comes to scant headlines. Fans are once again excited for a full-on renaissance with the drop of his single “Outside,” which has just been accompanied by a music video.

