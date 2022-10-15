ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape

The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow To Host And Perform On “SNL”

The late night sketch show announced his double appearance via Twitter, adding more to his TV repertoire. Harleezy is one of the most talked-about rappers today, and whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny the charisma that people see in the guy. Jack is adored as much for his personality as he is for his music, and he’s going to have the perfect opportunity to display that when he both hosts and performs at Saturday Night Live on October 29th.
KENTUCKY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryson Tiller Returns With Music Video For “Outside”

The elusive R&B star may not have announced a new project, but fans are still excitedly optimistic. Not every artist is as eager to build up an online profile, get to the top of the charts every few weeks, or confine themselves to trappings of music stardom. That’s pretty much Bryson Tiller’s MO, who broke onto the scene with big hits like “Don’t” and “Exchange,” but has since popped up here and there, especially when it comes to scant headlines. Fans are once again excited for a full-on renaissance with the drop of his single “Outside,” which has just been accompanied by a music video.
hotnewhiphop.com

Smino Drops Cover Art For New Album, “Luv 4 Rent”

The St. Louis native had hyped us up for his new drop with the J. Cole-assisted “90 Proof.”. 2022 just keeps getting better for rap fans. The low-key, eccentric, and melodic rapper Smino has just announced his next album, “Luv 4 Rent,” will be dropping on October 28th and has released the album’s cover art via social media. The cover depicts Smino fixing his afro alongside other colleagues in the middle of a garden. It seems serene, tongue-in-cheek, and exactly the mix of personality and aesthetic that we’ve come to expect from the St. Louis MC.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...

