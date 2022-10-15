ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezewood, PA

WTAJ

Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shots fired in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

One person killed in tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday night in Franklin County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer flipped over and killed one person inside. The person's name has not yet...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to scene of Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Franklin County. Police crews responded to the 4000 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township at 8:52 p.m. According to Franklin County 911 dispatch, the crash involved just one tractor-trailer. This is an updating story...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic

The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Double Homicide Trial

The trial for three men charged in a 2017 double homicide began Monday in Somerset County, following a lengthy jury selection last week. In total, four men are charged in the deaths of Damian Staniszewski and James Smith, whose bodies were found dumped along Ligonier Pike. The men are accused...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

