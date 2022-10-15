Read full article on original website
Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
WGAL
One person killed in tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County
One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday night in Franklin County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer flipped over and killed one person inside. The person's name has not yet...
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
WJAC TV
One person hospitalized following late night shooting in Johnstown's West End, JPD says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a man was hospitalized following a shooting Monday night in the West End section of the city. Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Chandler Ave., near Seminary Lane, around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Coroner called to scene of Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Franklin County. Police crews responded to the 4000 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township at 8:52 p.m. According to Franklin County 911 dispatch, the crash involved just one tractor-trailer. This is an updating story...
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
abc27.com
Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic
The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
Man arrested in Altoona overdose death found hiding at rehab center
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested Tuesday at a rehab facility in Cambria County after he was accused of causing an overdose death in Altoona. According to a post by Altoona police, officers were sent to a home at the 1600 Block of 12 Street on April 14 for an individual who died […]
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
WJAC TV
New bridge being built to connect Ghost Town Trail, Duman Lake
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the Ghost Town Trail will soon be connected to Duman Lake thanks in part to a new bridge. The Center for Metal Arts is constructing a steel bridge over Elk Creek to replace a former maintenance bridge for the treatment plant.
abc23.com
Somerset County Double Homicide Trial
The trial for three men charged in a 2017 double homicide began Monday in Somerset County, following a lengthy jury selection last week. In total, four men are charged in the deaths of Damian Staniszewski and James Smith, whose bodies were found dumped along Ligonier Pike. The men are accused...
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
