Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home.

Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes . Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.

  • Halloween : While people are looking for a scary movie to watch this Halloween, why not watch one named after the holiday itself? Directed by John Carpenter and released in 1978, Halloween put both Carpenter and star Jaime Lee Curtis on the map. Set in Haddonfield, Illinois, the film tells the story of Michael Myers, the iconic escaped masked murder who brings havoc to the town.
  • Child’s Play: Set in and filmed on location in Chicago, Child’s Play is another classic horror movie that has had audiences watching through their fingers for decades. Released in 1988 and directed by Tom Holland, the film tells the story of Charles Lee Ray, a fugitive serial killer. After being shot in a toy store, Ray performs a voodoo chant and transfers his soul into a talking doll on display. That doll is bought by a mother for six-year-old son, and horror insues.
  • Candyman: Based on Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden,” Candyman brings the horror to life in glorious fashion. The 1992 film, directed by Bernard Rose,” follows a graduate student in Chicago that is writing a thesis on urban myths and legends. This leads her to investigating the “Candyman,” the son of a slave who was murdered for his relationship with a wealthy white man’s daughter. Like the movies mentioned above, this film spawned a franchise, with the latest entry being released in 2021.
  • Something Wicked This Way Comes : While this movie might move away some from the horror genre into dark fantasy, that does not mean that it is short on frights. Set in Green Town, Illinois, the Jack Clayton directed 1983 film tells the story of two young friends who see a carnival come to town. Once the carnival starts to perform “miracles” for different town members, the boys begin to become suspicious, and the dark truth begins to unfold.
  • Haunt: The most modern of the list, Haunt takes place in Carbondale, Illinois. The 2019 film, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, follows a group of friends who visit a haunted house on Halloween night. While they believe it to be all fun and games at first, that changes once members of the group begin to be murdered. Contained in the small house, the friends must do what they can to survive.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

