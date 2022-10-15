Hogwarts? Never heard of it. This week is all about The School for Good and Evil, a new YA fantasy movie that began streaming on Netflix today. Based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil starts off as a fairytale you think you know, and it flips it on its head. Best friends Sophie (played by Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) couldn’t be more different. Beautiful Sophie dreams of being a princess, while rough-around-the-edges Agatha is bullied, harassed, and accused of witchcraft. But against all odds, the girls...

