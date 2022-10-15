Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
Before this New York City native turned into a Hollywood actress, producer and director ... she was just a city gal living in the Bronx and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful, bright smile!. You probably watched this cute kid play the role of an attorney...
TMZ.com
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Kanye 'George Floyd' Comments, May Pull Episode
2:02 PM PT -- It appears the Kanye "Drink Champs" interview has been pulled from Revolt TV's YouTube. N.O.R.E. called "The Breakfast Club" on Monday morning to apologize multiple times for the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd on the latest episode of "Drink Champs" his team put out over the weekend.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
TMZ.com
Bow Wow Explains Why He Doesn't Date, Says New Show is 100 Percent Real
Bow Wow is putting himself squarely in the middle of celebrity breakups ... but like a hip hop love doc, he's doing his best to rekindle broken hearts. TMZ Hip Hop talked to Bow Wow about about his wacky new dating show “After Happily Ever After” ... which features divorced couples attempting to find new love for their exes.
TMZ.com
Ice Cube Denies Being Inspiration for Kanye's Anti-Semitic Comments
Ice Cube is denying he's the one who influenced Kanye West's anti-Semitic thoughts, saying Ye roped him into the whole saga out of nowhere. Cube's speaking out after Ye name-dropped him in the "Drink Champs" episode, when he said IC "set me up for this" and influenced him to be on this "anti-Semitic vibe" -- going on to say that he was going "finish the job" ... suggesting Cube laid the groundwork.
TMZ.com
Diddy's Son Says He's Taking Over Hip Hop, Bad Boy Style
While Diddy's turning his focus to R&B, he's leaving the door open for his heirs to control Bad Boy's hip hop empire -- and his son King Combs says he's boldly stepping up to claim it. TMZ Hip Hop got Puff's not-so-mini-me out in NYC, where he admitted he was...
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made, the real family asked that some things be changed.
He taught his parents to play instruments so he'd have people to jam with. They have an album now
'Our musical taste is the exact same, I was brought up listening to Dad's live concert DVD's and vinyl,' the 20-year-old shared.
Everyone loves a villain, but in "The Rings of Power," maybe we shouldn’t
For eight exciting — if sometimes overwritten — episodes, Prime Video's new fantasy series "The Rings of Power" doled out hint after hint as to the identity of Sauron, the familiar villain of J.R.R. Tolkien's popular novel "The Lord of the Rings," leaving viewers to play a game of Guess Who? each week. After an early fake out in the Season 1 finale, "Alloyed," we finally learned the truth: It was Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) all along.
Will There Be a ‘School for Good and Evil 2’ Movie? What to Know About the ‘World Without Princes’ Book
Hogwarts? Never heard of it. This week is all about The School for Good and Evil, a new YA fantasy movie that began streaming on Netflix today. Based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil starts off as a fairytale you think you know, and it flips it on its head. Best friends Sophie (played by Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) couldn’t be more different. Beautiful Sophie dreams of being a princess, while rough-around-the-edges Agatha is bullied, harassed, and accused of witchcraft. But against all odds, the girls...
I Regret To Inform You That If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Denies Having Beef with Quavo, Migos
Lil Baby is responding to the internet reactions to his song "Stand On It" -- because a lot of people view his "swap it out" lyric as a not-so-subtle swipe at Quavo over Saweetie. The song is featured on his new album "It's Only Me," and many fans thought it...
18 Purchases People Made For Under $100 That They Say Have Changed Their Lives For The Better
"It’s one of those quality of life improvements where it’s something small, but it adds a good bit of happiness to each day."
TMZ.com
Claudia Jordan Says Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Claims Unfair to Other Briefcase Models
Former "Deal or No Deal" model Claudia Jordan is sticking up for the other briefcase models on the game show ... saying Meghan Markle's claims about being "forced" to become a briefcase "bimbo" just ain't right. The "RHOA" alum joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday, saying she had no clue the Duchess...
TMZ.com
Simone Biles Denounces Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes, 'We Ain't Having It'
Considering being Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween? Simone Biles says you better think twice about the costume ... telling people it's NOT okay to wear the 'fit. "im just gon go head and say it," the Olympic gold medalist announced on Twitter on Tuesday, "put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!!"
