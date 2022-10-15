ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Before this New York City native turned into a Hollywood actress, producer and director ... she was just a city gal living in the Bronx and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful, bright smile!. You probably watched this cute kid play the role of an attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Kanye 'George Floyd' Comments, May Pull Episode

2:02 PM PT -- It appears the Kanye "Drink Champs" interview has been pulled from Revolt TV's YouTube. N.O.R.E. called "The Breakfast Club" on Monday morning to apologize multiple times for the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd on the latest episode of "Drink Champs" his team put out over the weekend.
TMZ.com

Bow Wow Explains Why He Doesn't Date, Says New Show is 100 Percent Real

Bow Wow is putting himself squarely in the middle of celebrity breakups ... but like a hip hop love doc, he's doing his best to rekindle broken hearts. TMZ Hip Hop talked to Bow Wow about about his wacky new dating show “After Happily Ever After” ... which features divorced couples attempting to find new love for their exes.
TMZ.com

Ice Cube Denies Being Inspiration for Kanye's Anti-Semitic Comments

Ice Cube is denying he's the one who influenced Kanye West's anti-Semitic thoughts, saying Ye roped him into the whole saga out of nowhere. Cube's speaking out after Ye name-dropped him in the "Drink Champs" episode, when he said IC "set me up for this" and influenced him to be on this "anti-Semitic vibe" -- going on to say that he was going "finish the job" ... suggesting Cube laid the groundwork.
TMZ.com

Diddy's Son Says He's Taking Over Hip Hop, Bad Boy Style

While Diddy's turning his focus to R&B, he's leaving the door open for his heirs to control Bad Boy's hip hop empire -- and his son King Combs says he's boldly stepping up to claim it. TMZ Hip Hop got Puff's not-so-mini-me out in NYC, where he admitted he was...
Salon

Everyone loves a villain, but in "The Rings of Power," maybe we shouldn’t

For eight exciting — if sometimes overwritten — episodes, Prime Video's new fantasy series "The Rings of Power" doled out hint after hint as to the identity of Sauron, the familiar villain of J.R.R. Tolkien's popular novel "The Lord of the Rings," leaving viewers to play a game of Guess Who? each week. After an early fake out in the Season 1 finale, "Alloyed," we finally learned the truth: It was Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) all along.
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘School for Good and Evil 2’ Movie? What to Know About the ‘World Without Princes’ Book

Hogwarts? Never heard of it. This week is all about The School for Good and Evil, a new YA fantasy movie that began streaming on Netflix today. Based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil starts off as a fairytale you think you know, and it flips it on its head. Best friends Sophie (played by Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) couldn’t be more different. Beautiful Sophie dreams of being a princess, while rough-around-the-edges Agatha is bullied, harassed, and accused of witchcraft. But against all odds, the girls...
TMZ.com

Lil Baby Denies Having Beef with Quavo, Migos

Lil Baby is responding to the internet reactions to his song "Stand On It" -- because a lot of people view his "swap it out" lyric as a not-so-subtle swipe at Quavo over Saweetie. The song is featured on his new album "It's Only Me," and many fans thought it...
TMZ.com

Simone Biles Denounces Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes, 'We Ain't Having It'

Considering being Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween? Simone Biles says you better think twice about the costume ... telling people it's NOT okay to wear the 'fit. "im just gon go head and say it," the Olympic gold medalist announced on Twitter on Tuesday, "put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy