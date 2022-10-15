ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

local21news.com

Police respond to infant fatally shot in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police sent officers to a residence on the 500 block of Woodward Street. When officers arrived, they found an infant on the floor with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from officers and EMS personnel, the infant was pronounced deceased while on the scene by medical personnel.
PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for missing York County woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Spring Garden Township Police are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 225 lbs, and wears prescription glasses. She was last seen on Monday, October 17 at her home in Spring...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
local21news.com

Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An East Petersburg man was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy in Lancaster County Court on October 13. Jeremy J. Morant, 31 of the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty by jury after a three-day trial before Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright that concluded last Thursday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to stabbing in York City

York City police responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place at around 5:30 p.m. The number of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect is in custody. This is a...
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
COLUMBIA, PA

