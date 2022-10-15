Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Police respond to infant fatally shot in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police sent officers to a residence on the 500 block of Woodward Street. When officers arrived, they found an infant on the floor with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from officers and EMS personnel, the infant was pronounced deceased while on the scene by medical personnel.
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
local21news.com
Police searching for missing York County woman
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Spring Garden Township Police are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 225 lbs, and wears prescription glasses. She was last seen on Monday, October 17 at her home in Spring...
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
local21news.com
One killed after being crushed by bulldozer in Lancaster County, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after a person was killed by a bulldozer on Monday afternoon. The Ephrata Police say it happened around 2:00 PM on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. Authorities say when first responders arrived...
1 person dead after Lancaster County bulldozer accident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County around 2 p.m. According to on-scene officers, two men were cutting trees in...
local21news.com
Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
local21news.com
Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An East Petersburg man was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy in Lancaster County Court on October 13. Jeremy J. Morant, 31 of the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty by jury after a three-day trial before Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright that concluded last Thursday.
WGAL
Police respond to stabbing in York City
York City police responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place at around 5:30 p.m. The number of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect is in custody. This is a...
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
Driver to pay fine, won’t lose license over crash that killed Cumberland County motorcyclist
A Cumberland County woman who struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist last spring was ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines, but avoided criminal charges, police told PennLive Tuesday. Kiley B. Hennessey, 43, of Camp Hill, was cited with careless driving resulting in unintentional death and a left-turn violation...
Baby dies after being shot in the face in central Pa. home: police
A baby was pronounced dead in a Lancaster home Tuesday evening after getting shot in the face, police said. City police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street. Police said the baby was found lying on the floor, suffering from the gunshot wound.
Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police
A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17. The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.
Harrisburg police responded nearly 20 times to warehouse that held ‘pop-up’ party before shooting
When Harrisburg police were called to a warehouse in the early hours of Sept. 25, they found a “pop-up” party raging long after last call had ended with four people injured by gunfire outside. It was the 19th time police had been called to the vacant warehouse at...
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
Tree worker killed when hit by rolling bulldozer: police
A man working to cut trees in Lancaster County died after being hit by a bulldozer on Monday, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road, West Cocalico Township around 2 p.m. Monday, for reports of a person run over by a bulldozer.
