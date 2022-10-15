Read full article on original website
Russian-occupied Kherson region says some civilians to be evacuated
(Reuters) – The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson on Tuesday said some civilians would be evacuated, citing what he said was the risk of an attack by Kyiv’s forces. In a video statement, Vladimir Saldo said people in four towns would be moved...
Venezuela flooding death toll rises after three perish near Maracay
MARACAY (Reuters) – Flooding in Venezuela’s central Aragua state killed at least three people on Monday, adding to the death toll from weeks of intense rains, authorities said. A downpour on Monday afternoon caused a dam to overflow, causing a flood that carried rocks, trees and mud down...
