ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Bear mauls 10-year-old in grandparents’ Connecticut backyard

MORRIS, Conn. (AP) — A 250-pound (113-kilogram) black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy playing in his grandparents’ backyard in Connecticut and tried to drag him away before the animal was fatally shot by police, authorities said. The child was attacked about 11 a.m. Sunday in the town of...
MORRIS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy